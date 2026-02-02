Keysight, Point2 collaborate to advance AI interconnects

Author: Joe Peck

Keysight Technologies, a manufacturer of electronic test and measurement equipment and software, and interconnects provider Point2 Technology have announced a collaboration to validate next-generation, multi-terabit interconnects intended to address scale-up connectivity constraints in AI and machine learning data centres.

The companies are working together to test Point2’s e-Tube interconnect technology using Keysight’s high-speed digital test and measurement platforms. The validation work is focused on meeting the performance and reliability requirements associated with hyperscale AI infrastructure.

As AI workloads increase bandwidth demand, hyperscale operators face challenges when scaling xPU clusters.

Point2’s e-Tube technology uses RF data transmission over plastic waveguide and is intended to extend reach beyond traditional copper-based interconnects while reducing power consumption and latency.

The approach is positioned as an alternative to conventional copper connections within high-density AI systems.

Validating multi-terabit performance

Keysight is providing validation and characterisation support to assess whether the interconnect technology meets hyperscaler requirements for reliability and signal integrity.

The collaboration also enables early research and development work on emerging 3.2T interfaces, supported by high-speed electrical signal generation and advanced real-time and sampling analysis.

The testing environment supports the generation and analysis of high-baud-rate PAM4 signals required for terabit-scale data transmission within AI systems.

Sean Park, CEO at Point2 Technology, says, “A strategic partnership with Keysight gives us access to world-class engineering tools and support, allowing us to accelerate our e-Tube product development cycles.

“The confidence that comes from validating our e-Tube platform using Keysight’s rigorous test equipment is invaluable as we engage with leading hyperscaler customers globally.”

Dr Joachim Peerlings, Vice President of Network and Data Centre Solutions at Keysight, adds, “AI scale-up architectures demand disruptive innovation in physical interconnects. Keysight provides the industry’s trusted source of measurement truth, helping innovative partners like Point2 validate technologies quickly and confidently at multi-terabit speeds to achieve their next breakthroughs.”

