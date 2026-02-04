LFB data centre division rebrands as Apx

Author: Joe Peck

The data centre division of LFB Group, a European HVAC and refrigeration company, has rebranded as Apx, reflecting a shift in focus towards increasing performance, project complexity, and delivery requirements across the sector.

The rebrand follows more than 20 years supporting server room and data centre operations across Europe. The company states the new identity reflects the growing role of cooling systems in high-density and AI-driven data centre environments.

Apx has been formed from LFB Group’s dedicated data centre team, previously operating under the Lennox name. The business intends to focus on closer collaboration across design, development, and project delivery, alongside increased emphasis on engineering validation and pre-commissioning processes.

Expansion of production and validation capability

The company has expanded its facilities in Lyon, France, to support increased engineering, manufacturing, and testing capabilities.

Additional sites in Genas, Mions, Longvic, and Burgos form part of a multi-site production and validation network, supporting precision manufacturing, automated testing, and climatic performance validation.

Matt Evans, CEO at Apx Data Centre Solutions, says, “The industry’s dams have well and truly burst, with billion dollar projects and developments being announced almost every week. Keeping on top of this demand, though, has never been more important.

“Today, collaboration is everything. Operators are searching for partners who can offer them both flexibility and agility, enabling them to build for the future while reacting quickly to what’s happening right now.

“That’s where co-engineering becomes critical: by working with designers, contractors, and operators from day one, we can shape decisions together, anticipate challenges, and engineer solutions before they become problems.

“While no-one can predict what’s around the corner, one thing is clear: performance has to be proven earlier. It’s been one of our grounding principles since the start – the idea that pre-commissioning must be core to every product’s DNA.

“By front-loading engineering, validating performance up-front and removing uncertainty before components reach sites, we give operators the head space – and time – to meet the demand.

“The direction of travel is clear: scale, capacity, and density. And I couldn’t be more excited about where we’ve taken this business. The new Apx name marks our next chapter and it’s one we’re genuinely proud to be part of.”

Broader expansion

The company has recently introduced three products aimed at data centre cooling applications, including a computer room air handler, fan wall unit, and coolant distribution unit (CDU).

Apx operates within the wider LFB Group, which also includes HVAC manufacturer Redge and refrigeration specialist Friga-Bohn. The group has more than 60 years of experience in refrigeration and mechanical engineering.

The company is also expanding its workforce, with recruitment planned across project management, operations, controls, commissioning, and sales support roles in France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Apx expects its dedicated data centre team to grow to approximately 50 employees by 2027.

