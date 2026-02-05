PFX highlights its SOLUTHERM cooling fluids

Author: Joe Peck

PFX Group, a Canadian manufacturer of automotive and industrial fluids, has showcased its SOLUTHERM heat transfer fluid range at the 2026 AHR Expo in Las Vegas, USA.

The company presented its thermal management fluids at the Recochem booth during the event, which ran from 2 to 4 February. The SOLUTHERM range is designed to support HVAC system performance, including traditional heating and cooling loops and liquid cooling applications in data centres.

The company states that increasing power densities, changing regulatory requirements, and evolving system materials are driving greater demand for effective thermal management. This is particularly relevant in data centres, where continuous operation and high-performance computing environments require reliable temperature control to support equipment performance and operational continuity.

The SOLUTHERM range includes glycol-based heat transfer fluids designed to support system efficiency, temperature stability, and corrosion protection. Some formulations are developed to support environmental targets, including biodegradable options and fluids aligned with LEED building requirements.

Jerome Dujoux, Vice President of Branding and Innovation at PFX Group, says, “HVAC and data centre cooling are no longer separate conversations.

“As computing power increases and buildings become more energy intensive, thermal management is becoming a connective tissue between digital infrastructure and the built environment. That’s the shift SOLUTHERM is designed for.”

Thermal fluids for HVAC and data centre cooling

Among the products highlighted at the exhibition were SOLUTHERM PG HD and EG HD heat transfer fluids, designed for HVAC applications in facilities including hospitals, universities, and other critical infrastructure environments.

The company also presented SOLUTHERM direct liquid cooling fluids, developed for servers and high-performance computing environments. These fluids are designed to operate across a wide temperature range, supporting data centre cooling requirements associated with increasing power density.

Additional products included SOLUTHERM PG HD LEED heat transfer fluids, which use bio-based propylene glycol and meet ASTM D8039 corrosion testing standards, and SOLUTHERM PG AL Safe heat transfer fluids, developed for systems containing aluminium components such as boilers, water heaters, and heat exchangers.

Tom Corrigan, Director of Research and Development at PFX Group, notes, “Heat transfer fluids are often treated as a commodity when, in reality, they influence energy efficiency, equipment lifespan, and system reliability more than most people realise.

“We see thermal management as a strategic decision and that’s why SOLUTHERM is engineered for specific applications and backed with ongoing support.”