DataVita secures £44.9m contract with Glasgow City Council

Author: Joe Peck

DataVita, a UK data centre and cloud services provider, has announced it has secured a major contract with Glasgow City Council to provide the city’s core compute and storage services.

The initial agreement is valued at £44.9 million over five years and nine months and will see DataVita modernise the Council’s digital backbone to underpin essential public services.

The partnership includes options for the Council to extend for multiple periods and, should the contract run for its maximum permitted duration of over 10 years, the total projected value is estimated to be between £80 million and £110 million.

Under the initial term, which began on 8 October 2025, DataVita will deliver a comprehensive suite of services from its Tier-III-certified Scottish data centres. These services will form the foundation of the Council’s IT infrastructure, supporting over 400 applications that are critical to daily public services.

The scope includes providing resilient primary and disaster recovery environments, managing virtual and physical servers, scalable storage, and “robust backup solutions” featuring immutable copies for maximum data protection.

As part of the contract, up to 25 new roles will also be created, including several apprenticeships, which DataVita says reflects its “commitment to skills development and job creation within Scotland’s tech sector.”

Investments in Scotland’s backbone

Danny Quinn, Managing Director of DataVita, comments, “We are incredibly proud to be selected as a strategic partner for Glasgow City Council. We are focused on delivering exceptional value and innovation over the initial term and see this as the start of a long-term partnership.

“Our mission is to provide a resilient, secure, and sustainable digital infrastructure that will not only meet the city’s needs today, but also support its ambitions for the future. This award is a testament to our team’s expertise and our commitment to investing in Scotland’s technology ecosystem.”

As part of Glasgow’s transition to a multi-source IT delivery model, DataVita will integrate with the Council’s Service Integration and Management (SIAM) function, aiming to ensure efficient and collaborative service delivery alongside other partners.

Paul Leinster, Chair of the Digital Glasgow Board from Glasgow City Council, says, “The essential services that we deliver to citizens and the value they add to people’s lives are always our first priorities.

“Increasingly, though, we rely on a complex digital estate to deliver those services, and this contract will ensure we have a secure, resilient platform to support what is an incredibly diverse range of work.

“DataVita brings proven capability here in Scotland, and their commitment to renewable, energy‑efficient operations aligns with Glasgow’s ambitions for a cleaner, greener city.”

