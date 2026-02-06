North East England data centre hub launched

Author: Joe Peck

A consortium of North East engineering and manufacturing powerhouses have joined forces to launch a new not-for-profit forum designed to help shape and propel the future of the data centre sector in the region.

The North East Data Centre Hub has been founded by major global companies including RED Engineering Design, Cleveland Cable Company, CMP Products, Durata, and RWO Associates.

Together, the founding members says they share a clear ambition to build momentum by collaborating on the development of a strong local engineering, construction, and digital supply chain to support data centre projects across the region and beyond.

Opportunities in the North East

With the North East strongly positioned as one of Europe’s largest data centre and AI infrastructure hubs – driven by government policy, energy availability, and major hyperscale investment – the launch of the hub provides an opportunity to shape the conversation locally and accelerate growth through regular engagement.

The initiative aims to unlock the region’s full potential as a leading data centre destination.

To mark its launch, the consortium will host the North East Data Centre Hub’s first networking event (which is already fully booked) on 25 February, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm, at Liberty House in Newcastle’s city centre.

Speaking about the North East Data Hub and its first event, John McGee (pictured above), Group CEO at Durata, says, “The hub provides an excellent opportunity for professionals in the sector – from developers and operators through to consultants and suppliers – to collaborate, share innovation, and exchange best practice.

“By strengthening local connections, we can amplify the North East’s contribution to the wider UK and global data centre market.

“We are delighted with the companies spearheading this initiative. Each brings extensive global experience in delivering critical infrastructure projects and, by working together – and joining forces with other local businesses – we can build a strong, resilient regional supply chain that supports long‑term growth, investment, and skills development in the North East.

“With registration already reaching full capacity for our first event, it’s clear there is strong appetite for a hub of this nature. Many delegates will be attending with a shared goal, and this is just the beginning. We have an exciting programme of events planned over the next 12 months, with much more to come from the North East Data Centre Hub.”

The North East Data Centre Hub is open to organisations across the data centre ecosystem, with plans for a programme of bi-monthly events hosted across the region, featuring speakers and with the opportunity for discussion and continued networking.

