Pulsant opens high-density UK facility outside London

Author: Joe Peck

UK data centre operator Pulsant has completed a £10 million investment in a new high-density data hall at its Milton Keynes site, SE-1.

The facility has been developed to support increased demand for artificial intelligence and advanced computing workloads, with the expansion forming part of Pulsant’s national platformEDGE framework, extending high-performance, UK-based infrastructure outside the London market.

The 1.2MW expansion is designed for high-density computing applications, including AI, machine learning, and accelerated workloads. These use cases are commonly associated with sectors such as financial services, healthcare, biotechnology, IT, and gaming.

Regional capacity beyond the London market

Pulsant positions the Milton Keynes site as an alternative location for organisations seeking UK data centre capacity outside London. The site sits within the Oxford-Cambridge technology cluster, which is home to around 570,000 employees and generates approximately £135 billion in annual turnover.

The facility offers latency of around two milliseconds to London Docklands and Slough. It forms part of Pulsant’s network of 14 UK data centres, interconnected via a 400Gb-capable network, providing access to more than 1,600 cloud services, network providers, and business partners.

The launch follows increased focus on domestic digital infrastructure, including government funding aimed at strengthening UK AI capability. Milton Keynes has continued to attract technology businesses, supported by regional business networks and digital innovation activity.

Rob Coupland, CEO at Pulsant, says, “The £10 million expansion of our Milton Keynes data centre is another big investment in our digital platform to meet hunger for high density compute power.

“UK digital infrastructure is facing unprecedented demand. With AI-ready capacity in short supply, bringing high performance, flexibility, and choice to regional locations is critical.

“For organisations looking for ultra-low latency, international connectivity, and UK sovereign compute power, Milton Keynes is a great option compared to constrained and costly London data centres which lack the opportunity for expansion.

“Our unique platform gives local, national, and international clients the flexibility to circumvent some of the risks associated with the London cluster while maintaining high performance, resilience, and connectivity.”

Pulsant states that it plans to roll out its high-density model to additional UK regions as part of its wider national infrastructure strategy.

For more from Pulsant, click here.