OpenNebula validated with NVIDIA Spectrum-X

Author: Joe Peck

OpenNebula Systems has today announced that its cloud management and virtualisation platform, OpenNebula, has been validated by NVIDIA as an orchestration platform integrated with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking.

OpenNebula is used as a multi-tenant platform for AI factories, providing isolation, governance, and lifecycle management for accelerated infrastructure. The company says the validation supports the deployment of AI-ready cloud infrastructure using Spectrum-X Ethernet.

Spectrum-X Ethernet is designed for AI networking environments, where latency, congestion, and jitter can affect large-scale training and multi-tenant inference workloads.

OpenNebula now integrates with the networking platform to provide a software-defined cloud environment for AI applications, with multi-tenancy across compute, GPU, and network layers on a shared Spectrum-X Ethernet fabric.

Automated orchestration for AI workloads

The integration allows OpenNebula to orchestrate tenant provisioning, network configuration, and device attachment through Spectrum-X Ethernet.

The OpenNebula control plane also runs on NVIDIA Air, which provides a platform for testing, integration, and validation.

Customers can use the environment to evaluate the integration, run simulations, and test automation workflows for AI factory deployments.

Ignacio M. Llorente, CEO of OpenNebula Systems, says, “Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we are extending OpenNebula to support the networking and performance requirements of modern AI infrastructures.

“This integration allows customers to manage multi-tenant AI environments where NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra compute and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking are tightly orchestrated and optimised as a single platform.”

Amit Katz, VP of Networking at NVIDIA, adds, “OpenNebula’s integration with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet brings cloud-native agility to the AI Factory, enabling customers to orchestrate multi-tenant accelerated infrastructure with maximum performance and predictability.

“NVIDIA Air enables OpenNebula and our ecosystem partners to validate and simulate large-scale AI Factory deployments, giving customers a powerful environment to evaluate and accelerate their AI cloud strategies.”

For more from OpenNebula, click here.