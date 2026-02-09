Carrier launches CRAH for data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Carrier, a manufacturer of HVAC, refrigeration, and fire and security equipment, has introduced the AiroVision 39CV Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH), expanding its QuantumLeap portfolio with a precision cooling system designed for medium- to large-scale data centre environments.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the AiroVision 39CV is intended to support energy efficiency, reliability, and shorter lead times, while meeting EU regulatory requirements.

The unit offers a cooling capacity from 20kW to 250kW and is designed to operate with elevated chilled water temperatures.

Carrier states that this approach can improve energy performance and contribute to lower power usage effectiveness (PUE) by enabling more efficient chiller operation and supporting free cooling strategies.

Factory-integrated design for simplified deployment

The AiroVision 39CV features a built-in controller for real-time monitoring, adaptive operation, and integration with building management systems. The control platform can be configured to suit specific operational requirements.

All components are factory-integrated to reduce on-site installation and commissioning work. Additional features, including an auto transfer switch and ultra-capacitors, are intended to support service continuity in critical environments.

Michel Grabon, EMEA Marketing and Market Verticals Director at Carrier, says, “The 39CV is a strategic addition to our QuantumLeap Solutions portfolio, designed to help data centre operators address today’s most pressing challenges: increasing thermal loads from higher computing densities, the need to reduce energy consumption to meet sustainability targets, and the pressure to deploy solutions quickly and efficiently.

“With its high-efficiency design, intelligent control system, and factory-integrated components, the 39CV helps operators to improve energy performance, optimise installation time, and build scalable infrastructures with confidence.”

