UK parliamentarians launch Data Centres APPG

Author: Joe Peck

MPs and peers have launched a new All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) focused on data centres, examining the sector’s role in economic growth, digital infrastructure resilience, and net zero targets.

The cross-party group is chaired by Chris Curtis MP, Labour MP for Milton Keynes North and Chair of the Labour Growth Group. Other officers include:

• Lewis Cocking MP, Conservative MP for Broxbourne (as co-chair)

• Alison Griffiths MP, Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

• Lord Philip Hunt of Kings Heath OBE, former Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

The APPG aims to improve parliamentary understanding of data centre development across the UK, review challenges and opportunities facing the sector, and produce evidence-based policy recommendations.

The group will examine areas including infrastructure delivery, planning considerations, and energy demand linked to sector growth.

The APPG has opened a formal call for evidence, inviting contributions from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Submissions will help shape the group’s Terms of Reference and define its areas of focus for 2026.

Stakeholders invited to contribute include data centre operators and developers, energy suppliers, network operators, water providers, investors, consultancy organisations, local authorities, technology providers, trade associations, environmental groups, and academic institutions.

Consultation launched to gather industry evidence

Chris Curtis MP, Chair of the Data Centres APPG, notes, “Data centres are a vital part of the UK’s digital economy, and it is essential that we remain an attractive destination for the investment that drives growth and creates high-skilled jobs.

“As Chair of the APPG, I want to ensure Parliament has the evidence and understanding it needs to shape a balanced approach: one that supports development, delivers real economic benefits, and works for local communities, while recognising wider considerations.

“Getting this right will be critical to securing the UK’s long-term digital future.”

Lewis Cocking MP, Co-Chair of the Data Centres APPG, adds, “Data centre development must work for the communities that host them. Google’s £1 billion investment at Waltham Cross is a clear sign of Broxbourne’s growing importance as a hub for technology and innovation, and we must ensure this growth delivers genuine benefits for local people.

“This new APPG will focus on ensuring that local voices are heard in planning processes, that developments deliver tangible benefits (such as local jobs and waste heat utilisation), and that the highest environmental standards are met.

“Local residents need to have a real say in projects like these. We’ll work to ensure developments like Google’s enhance Broxbourne and other local areas while meeting our environmental commitments.”

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath OBE, Officer of the Data Centres APPG, says, “As a former Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, I’ve seen firsthand how critical it is to align infrastructure growth with our climate commitments.

“Data centres are major energy users, but they’re also driving innovation in renewable energy procurement and efficiency.

“This APPG will focus on ensuring their growth supports our net zero ambitions, exploring how these facilities can contribute to clean energy infrastructure, utilise waste heat, and support grid modernisation.

“With the right policy framework, we can build the digital capacity our economy needs while advancing our environmental goals. Data centres shouldn’t be seen as a challenge to net zero, but as part of the solution.”