Johnson Controls launches cooling reference design guides

Author: Joe Peck

Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart building technologies, has announced the launch of its Reference Design Guide Series for one-gigawatt AI data centres.

Each guide in the series maps the full thermal chain, offering cooling architectures tailored to diverse compute densities, geographies, and elevations.

The series begins with a blueprint for water-cooled chiller plants, with future guides to address air-cooled and absorption chiller solutions.

As AI transforms industries, the scale and complexity of data centre infrastructure is rapidly evolving. The ability to efficiently manage thermal loads at gigawatt scale is now a critical enabler for AI innovation, and the industry faces mounting pressure to deliver facilities that are not only high-performing, but also sustainable and future-ready.

Johnson Controls says its Reference Design Guide Series responds to this challenge by outlining how to achieve “industry-leading” energy and water efficiency (PUE and WUE) while maintaining flexibility to scale across diverse climates and operational requirements.

The guide outlines a complete thermal architecture supporting both liquid- and air-cooled IT loads through integrated computer room air handlers (CRAHs), fan coil walls, coolant distribution units (CDUs), and high-efficiency YORK centrifugal chillers.

It provides sizing guidance for 220MW compute quadrants and defines temperature and operating conditions across all major facility loops, including Technology Cooling System (TCS) loops supporting next-generation GPUs.

Stated key outcomes

• Zero water consumption — A “fully water-free” heat rejection process using dry coolers, “reducing operational costs and advancing sustainability objectives.”

• Future-ready thermal flexibility — High-temperature TCS loop readiness aims to ensure compatibility with forthcoming GPU architectures.

• Optimised high-density AI performance — Alignment with NVIDIA DSX reference architecture enables scalable deployment of 1-GW-class AI Factories.

• Energy-efficient operation — Elevated condenser water temperatures, bifurcated loops, and YORK high-lift chillers aim to deliver good PUE and improved annualised efficiency.

Austin Domenici, Vice President & General Manager at Johnson Controls Global Data Center Solutions, says, “AI Factories are production facilities – the places where intelligence is manufactured at an industrial scale.

“By supporting the NVIDIA DSX reference architecture and improving water and energy efficiency in the cooling process while maintaining high temperature loop compatibility, our Reference Design Guide equips customers to deploy gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure that is scalable, repeatable, resilient, and sustainable.”

