Fluke launches DC kits to reduce fibre failures

Author: Joe Peck

Fluke Networks, a manufacturer of network certification and troubleshooting tools, has introduced a set of Versiv Data Center Kits designed to help technicians and engineers prevent copper and fibre connectivity issues, as well as troubleshoot them more efficiently.

The launch comes as global demand for data centre capacity continues to rise, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and hyperscale facilities. With increasing density in fibre connections, contamination and testing challenges are becoming more significant risks to uptime.

Kits for fibre inspection and troubleshooting

The new kits include:

• Fibre and Copper Commissioning and Troubleshooting Kit – for verifying and optimising networks throughout a data centre’s lifecycle, from commissioning to upgrades and troubleshooting

• Fibre Inspection Kit – aimed at reducing failures by addressing end-face contamination, a leading cause of fibre performance issues

• MPO Maintenance and Troubleshooting Kit – designed to speed up multi-fibre trunk testing by up to 80% with single-button operation

Alongside the kits, Fluke is also releasing accessories that support Very Small Form Factor (VSFF) connectors, which enable higher connection density.

These accessories allow users of the CertiFiber Pro Optical Loss Test Set to apply the recommended single-jumper reference method for testing MDC connections, as well as inspect and clean MMC, MDC, and SN connectors.

Nigel Hedges, Application and Technical Specialist at Fluke Networks, says, “With over 9,000 data centres worldwide, and AI, cloud, and hyperscale technologies driving explosive growth, infrastructure teams are under unprecedented pressure.

“The new Versiv Data Center Kits are designed to help technicians and engineers meet that challenge head-on – equipping them with tools to prevent failures, speed up troubleshooting, and ensure high-density fibre connections are clean, tested, and reliable.”

Fluke Networks says the kits are intended to support teams working in hyperscale and enterprise environments, where the margin for error is minimal and preventative maintenance is essential to maintaining resilience.