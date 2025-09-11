Cadence adds NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD to digital twin platform

Author: Joe Peck

Cadence, a developer of electronic design automation software, has expanded its Reality Digital Twin Platform library with a digital model of NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems.

The addition is aimed at supporting data centre designers and operators in planning and managing facilities for large-scale AI workloads.

The Reality Digital Twin Platform enables users to create detailed digital replicas of data centres, simulating power, cooling, space, and performance requirements before physical deployment.

By adding the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, Cadence says engineers can model AI factory environments with greater accuracy, supporting faster deployment and improved operational efficiency.

Digital twins for AI data centres

Michael Jackson, Senior Vice President of System Design and Analysis at Cadence, says, “Rapidly scaling AI requires confidence that you can meet your design requirements with the target equipment and utilities.

“With the addition of a digital model of NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems to our Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform library, designers can model behaviourally accurate simulations of some of the most powerful accelerated systems in the world, reducing design time and improving decision-making accuracy for mission-critical projects.”

Tim Costa, General Manager of Industrial and Computational Engineering at NVIDIA, adds, “Creating the digital twin of our DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems is an important step in enabling the ecosystem to accelerate AI factory buildouts.

“This step in our ongoing collaboration with Cadence fills a crucial need as the pace of innovation increases and time-to-service shrinks.”

The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform allows engineers to drag and drop vendor-provided models into simulations to design and test data centres. It can also be used to evaluate upgrade paths, failure scenarios, and long-term performance.

The library currently contains more than 14,000 items from over 750 vendors.

Industry engagement

The addition of the NVIDIA model is part of Cadence’s ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA, following earlier support for the NVIDIA Omniverse blueprint for AI factory design.

Cadence will highlight the expanded platform at the AI Infra Summit in Santa Clara from 9-11 September, where company experts will take part in keynotes, panels, and talks on chip efficiency and simulation-driven data centre operations.

