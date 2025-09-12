DCNN celebrates National Data Centre Day

Author: Joe Peck

Today marks the first National Data Centre Day, an annual initiative recognising the vital role of data centres in powering the UK’s digital economy and AI ambitions. Taking place each year on 12 September, the date commemorates when data centres were officially designated as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) by the UK Government in 2021.

The awareness day aims to spotlight the innovation, sustainability, and people driving this essential sector forward, while also encouraging greater recognition of the industry’s contribution to society.

As part of the celebrations, figures from across the sector have begun sharing their reflections on why National Data Centre Day matters, as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Cooling at the forefront

Ted Pulfer, Data Centre Director at Lennox Data Centre Solutions, highlights how cooling has become central to the industry’s progress:

“National Data Centre Day is a significant moment for the UK industry. Marking a year since data centres were formally recognised as Critical National Infrastructure, it offers an opportunity to reflect on the evolution and challenges of the past year.

“Cooling, once ‘part of’ the supporting infrastructure, has now moved to the forefront of the conversation, driven by increasing compute densities, AI workloads, and the rise of liquid cooling.

“What’s particularly exciting is the collaboration this has inspired across manufacturers, engineers, and end users. Cooling is no longer a niche issue; it has become a strategic enabler of digital progress.”

Connectivity as the foundation

David Bruce, CRO of Neos Networks, points to the crucial role of fibre in enabling sustainable growth:

“National Data Centre Day is a welcome opportunity to celebrate an industry that has quietly become the backbone of our digital lives.

“From powering AI and cloud to supporting healthcare, finance, and public services, data centres are now rightly recognised as Critical National Infrastructure. Their role in enabling growth, innovation, and resilience cannot be overstated.

“But as we look to the future, we must also recognise that data centres do not stand alone. Compute and power are essential, but it is fibre that connects investment to opportunity.

“Without high-capacity, resilient networks stretching across the country, the benefits of our expanding data centre footprint risk being unevenly distributed and bottlenecked.”

Recognition and the road ahead

National Data Centre Day provides the sector with a moment to reflect on its progress, showcase innovation, and address the challenges ahead.

From cooling breakthroughs to fibre expansion, the themes highlighted today underline the growing strategic importance of digital infrastructure to the UK economy and society at large.

For more on National Data Centre Day, click here.