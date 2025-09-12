DataX Connect’s salary survey results are in

Author: Joe Peck

UK data centre recruitment company DataX Connect has today, on National Data Centre Day, released the results of its 2025 Data Centre Salary Survey, coinciding with the company’s fifth anniversary of its founding.

The study, which draws on insights from over 1,500 data centre professionals across Europe and the United States, reveals an industry that continues to offer strong pay and rapid progression, but also faces challenges around retention, satisfaction, and pay fairness.

With demand for digital infrastructure only increasing, competition for skilled talent is fiercer than ever. The report shows that while salaries are rising, money alone is no longer enough to keep professionals engaged.

The key findings

• Pay rises ≠ retention — One in five professionals who received a pay increase last year still plan to leave their role. Overall, around 40% of respondents intend to change jobs within the next 12 months.

• Women earn less — DataX Connect suggests the “gender pay gap persists across all levels of seniority.”

• Young professionals are progressing fast — One in five professionals with less than five years’ experience, and 30% of under 35s, already hold senior roles. Ambitious, early-career employees are finding fast routes to progression in the sector. Those aged 18–24 are already earning an average salary of £64k, showing what’s possible for ambitious young talent in this space.

• Competitive pay, low satisfaction — While more than half of respondents believe data centre pay is more competitive than other industries, only one in five are truly satisfied with their compensation. The frustration often comes down to bonuses that feel out of reach or benefits that “aren’t cutting it.”

Looking ahead

The findings highlight that, while the data centre sector is a lucrative industry, the next 12 months could contain a critical turning point. Businesses that invest in fairer pay structures and more transparent rewards could have the edge in attracting and retaining great talent.

“The takeaway from this year’s survey is clear: the industry’s doing well, but salary alone won’t solve the bigger challenges,” says Andy Davis, Director at DataX Connect and Data eXec. “If we’re serious about retention and satisfaction, we’ve got to do more than just pay competitively.”