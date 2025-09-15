FTTH Congress CEE 2025 to focus on fibre rollout

Author: Joe Peck

The FTTH Congress CEE 2025 will take place on 7–8 October at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Warsaw, Poland, bringing together policymakers, operators, investors, and technology providers to address fibre deployment challenges and opportunities across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The two-day event, organised by the FTTH Council Europe, is expected to draw more than 400 delegates from across the region’s broadband ecosystem.

Fibre challenges and opportunities in CEE

According to the latest FTTH/B Market Panorama, the CEE region still has more than 13 million homes without fibre access, with rural areas presenting the largest gaps.

While markets such as Poland and Romania have seen rapid deployment, others – including Czechia and parts of the Baltics – continue to face regulatory and investment obstacles.

Vincent Garnier, Director General of the FTTH Council Europe, says, “Central and Eastern Europe represents both one of the continent’s biggest fibre challenges and one of its greatest opportunities.

“With millions of homes still unconnected, this Congress is about ensuring that ambition translates into action by bringing together the actors who can make fibre a reality across the region.”

Programme highlights

The programme includes keynote sessions, technical presentations, and national market debates, with participation from the European Commission, BEREC, national regulators, operators, infrastructure investors, and vendors.

Key themes will cover:

• Regulatory frameworks and funding to accelerate deployment

• Investment models and cross-border partnerships

• Innovations in network resilience and open access models

• The role of fibre in smart cities, inclusive growth, and digital sovereignty

Country-focused sessions will provide insight into fibre developments in Poland, Czechia, Romania, Ukraine, and the Baltics.

Francesco Nonno, President of the FTTH Council Europe, adds, “This event is a unique chance to address the strategic dimension of fibre. Beyond infrastructure, it is about enabling digital competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience.

“The Congress in Warsaw will highlight how national and European priorities can come together to deliver for citizens and businesses alike.”