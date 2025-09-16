Quantum-AI data centre opens in New York City

Author: Simon Rowley

Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) and Digital Realty today announced the launch of the first Quantum-AI Data Centre in New York City, located at Digital Realty’s JFK10 facility and built with NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips.

– Quantum-AI Data Centre : OQC and Digital Realty are working with NVIDIA to integrate superconducting quantum computers and AI supercomputing under one roof, creating a data centre built for the Quantum-AI era.

– Landmark deployment and integration : OQC's GENESIS quantum computer will integrate NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips to become the first-ever quantum computing system deployed in New York City. OQC plans to integrate its quantum hardware with NVIDIA accelerated computing to support the scalability of future systems.

: OQC’s GENESIS quantum computer will integrate NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips to become the first-ever quantum computing system deployed in New York City. OQC plans to integrate its quantum hardware with NVIDIA accelerated computing to support the scalability of future systems. – Quantum-AI at scale: Embedded within Digital Realty’s global platform, PlatformDIGITAL, OQC is delivering secure, interconnected Quantum-AI infrastructure to power breakthroughs from Wall Street to Security – a central pillar of the UK–US tech trade Partnership to be announced.



The Quantum-AI Data Centre brings together OQC’s quantum computing, NVIDIA accelerated AI hardware, and Digital Realty’s cutting-edge global infrastructure, eliminating geographical and infrastructure barriers to enable businesses to harness the power of quantum compute and AI. This initiative allows enterprises to access an integrated environment where quantum computing powers the AI revolution: enabling faster model training, more efficient data generation, and transformative applications in finance and security.

The system features OQC GENESIS, a logical-era quantum computer, installed within Digital Realty’s secure JFK10 site – the first-ever quantum computer installed within a New York City data centre. Integrated with NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips, the platform provides a launchpad for hybrid workloads and enterprise adoption at scale. OQC expects that future GENESIS systems will ship with NVIDIA accelerated computing as standard, building on its earlier collaboration integrating the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform and providing developers seamless tools to build hybrid quantum-AI applications.

“This Quantum-AI Data Centre demonstrates how quantum can drive the AI revolution – securely, practically, and at scale – while strengthening the UK–US technology alliance.” says Gerald Mullally, CEO of OQC. “Leveraging Digital Realty’s infrastructure and NVIDIA supercomputing, we are redefining enterprise computing for finance and security.”

“Digital Realty’s mission has always been to enable the world’s most innovative technologies by providing secure, interconnected infrastructure at global scale,” adds Andy Power, President & CEO of Digital Realty. “By working with OQC, we’re using NVIDIA supercomputing to make Quantum-AI directly accessible in one of the world’s most important data hubs – empowering enterprises and governments to unlock new levels of performance and resilience.”

Science Minister Patrick Vallance comments, “Quantum computing could transform everything – from speeding up drug discovery to supercharging clean energy so we can cut bills. The economic prize is enormous, with £212 billion expected to flow into the UK economy by 2045 and tens of thousands of high-skilled jobs on offer. OQC’s launch of the first quantum computer in New York City showcases British tech excellence and strengthens our transatlantic ties. And the industry’s first quantum-AI data centre will put British innovation at the heart of next-gen computing – delivering speed, scale and security to tackle problems today’s tech is yet to grasp.”

Applications and impact

By integrating quantum computing with NVIDIA AI supercomputing inside a secure enterprise-grade data centre, OQC and Digital Realty are creating a platform that will unlock new possibilities across critical sectors:

Finance: Faster and more accurate risk modelling, portfolio optimisation, fraud detection, and derivatives pricing, delivering competitive advantage in the world's most data-intensive markets.

Security: Advanced material simulation, logistics optimisation, and decision-making under uncertainty, strengthening resilience in mission-critical domains.

Advanced material simulation, logistics optimisation, and decision-making under uncertainty, strengthening resilience in mission-critical domains. Quantum for AI: Quantum computing will unlock new frontiers for AI itself, from accelerating model training and efficient data generation to emerging quantum machine learning applications with transformative impact across industries.

“This milestone shows the strength of a British tech leader scaling globally through international collaboration,” says Jack Boyer, Chair of OQC. “Working with Digital Realty and using NVIDIA supercomputing here in the United States, OQC demonstrates how the UK and US can lead together in the responsible deployment of frontier technologies for finance and security”

“The UK–US technology alliance is vital to ensuring that powerful new capabilities like quantum computing protect our nations, improve our prosperity, and are developed securely and in line with democratic values,” remarks Sir Jeremy Fleming, OQC Board member and former Director of GCHQ. “This deployment combines British innovation and American infrastructure, and brings NVIDIA’s AI leadership to deliver trusted computing power for the most critical applications.”

Proven technology and roadmap

OQC is reportedly the only quantum computing company with live deployments into colocated data centres: OQC already has systems operating in London and Tokyo, and now in New York. Its patented dual-rail Dimon qubit technology represents a breakthrough in error suppression, reducing the hardware overheads needed for error-corrected qubits and accelerating the path to fault-tolerant quantum computing. OQC has set a market leading roadmap – in collaboration with Digital Realty – to deliver scalable, commercially viable systems, with near-term impact in finance, defence, and AI. As a British champion of quantum computing, OQC is committed to building systems that drive both commercial advantage and national resilience.

