NorthC to build new data centre at uptownBasel campus

Author: Joe Peck

NorthC, a Dutch provider of sustainable data centre and colocation services, has signed an agreement to develop a regional data centre at the uptownBasel Innovation Campus in Arlesheim, Switzerland.

The project expands NorthC’s existing collaboration with uptownBasel and will deliver a facility designed to support advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, diagnostics, and personalised medicine.

Construction is scheduled to begin around 18 months after planning approval, with operations expected to start by mid-2027.

Sustainable design and regional focus

In its first phase, the facility will cover 2,500 m² and provide 6 MVA of power capacity. It will be powered entirely by renewable energy, with backup systems running on green diesel, part of NorthC’s goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.

The centre will also incorporate waste heat reuse for residential heating.

Hans-Jörg Fankhauser, founder of uptownBasel, says, “With NorthC, we have a partner that shares our vision, one that understands the potential of operating a data centre on a globally recognised innovation campus.”

Fankhauser adds that uptownBasel aims to be “a platform for leading networks in medical technology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and the future of work. We aim to attract startups and talent to Arlesheim early on in their journey.”

NorthC already operates two facilities in nearby Münchenstein and says the new site will strengthen its role as an infrastructure provider for MedTech, Industry 4.0, and AI in the Basel region. With this development, the company will operate five data centres in Switzerland.

Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC Group, comments, “We are very pleased to deepen our partnership with uptownBasel. The construction of this data centre underscores our continued commitment to Switzerland as a strategic location and reflects our belief in innovation and the future.”

