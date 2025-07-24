STULZ invests in Hamburg production facility for liquid cooling

Author: Joe Peck

STULZ, a manufacturer of mission-critical air conditioning technology, has invested in a new production facility dedicated to liquid cooling systems at its headquarters in Hamburg.

The expansion reflects the company’s focus on meeting growing demand for advanced cooling systems across high-performance computing and AI-driven data centres.

The site extension enables closer collaboration between STULZ’s research and development, product management, and service teams, aiming to improve internal coordination and streamline workflows.

According to the company, this will accelerate the delivery of liquid cooling innovations, reduce time to market, and enhance customer support capabilities across global markets.

“Liquid cooling is a highly effective way to efficiently dissipate heat from the sensitive IT equipment found in modern data centres,” says Jörg Desler, Global Director Technology at STULZ.

“Liquid cooling solutions must therefore be manufactured to the highest standards, with rigorously tested materials, modern quality management, efficient production processes, and qualified and experienced personnel.

“We are proud to have these attributes in place in Hamburg and are already expanding upon them with our new production facility.”

STULZ offers a range of liquid cooling systems which it says are tailored to the needs of modern data centre environments. These include configurable complete systems, advanced chillers with free cooling functionality, and modular technologies for scalable, high-density deployments.

The company states that all offerings are designed for precise temperature control, reliability, and sustainability.

Among the products manufactured at the new facility is the CyberCool CMU cooling distribution unit, which enables control over both the facility water system and the technology cooling system.

It manages coolant flow, temperature, and pressure across both sides of the liquid cooling infrastructure, with the aim of improving efficiency. The unit is available in two sizes and provides a continuously variable output of up to 1,380kW. It can also be customised to meet specific project requirements.

The CyberCool CMU is produced in Hamburg and distributed to customers across the EMEA and US regions, while other STULZ production sites supply additional global markets. New variants and expanded product sizes are currently under development, supported by ongoing investment in the Hamburg facility.

“With this expansion of our production capabilities, we are demonstrating our commitment to Hamburg and thus creating a further basis for growth, innovation, and sustainable employment, even in the face of international competition,” adds Jörg.

“The development of liquid cooling for high performance computing and AI-driven data centres is a key component of our strategy to strengthen technological leadership and uphold our high standards of quality and service.”

