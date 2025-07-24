Ryze develops brand for data centre newcomer, Latos

Author: Joe Peck

UK creative agency Ryze has delivered a full brand identity for Latos, a fast-growing data centre developer building a UK-wide network of AI-ready facilities to support the country’s digital infrastructure.

From strategic positioning through to messaging, identity, and digital design, Ryze has developed the Latos brand from the ground up.

With a focus on fast-scaling technology and SaaS firms, the agency says it aimed to deliver a brand that communicates Latos’ ambition to build smarter, more sustainable infrastructure without the use of technical jargon.

The project arrives at a time of rising demand for UK data centres, driven by increased AI adoption and government infrastructure investment. Chipmaker NVIDIA recently identified the UK as a “critical node” in its global expansion strategy.

David Smith, Founder of Ryze, comments, “The Latos brand evokes ambition, energy, and a sense of clarity.

“Visually, we avoided the conventional clichés of the sector and instead built a brand that moves – a timeless, modern foundation with a dynamic, confident colour palette and a distinctive icon set that adapts to different platforms and partners.

“It’s a future-facing brand for a future-building company.”

Peter Wilcock, Board Member at Latos, adds, “We’re not interested in doing what everyone else does. The market’s already full of that.

“Our vision is about scale and creating smarter, more agile builds that fit the needs of today’s digital infrastructure.

“Having a brand that reflects that disruption isn’t just useful, it’s essential. It’s how we connect with the right partners and show the market who we are.”

Latos is currently developing 11 UK sites, with plans to establish 40 facilities by 2030. The company’s standardised designs are intended to enable faster rollout and regional deployment, with all sites built for high-performance computing and real-time AI.

“This wasn’t just about giving Latos a logo but about shaping a brand that could open doors, attract capital, and be bold in a sector where most look and sound the same,” David concludes.

“That thinking runs through all of our work, whether it’s for a SaaS platform or data centre developer, because strong branding isn’t defined by sector or subject matter, but by ethos and purpose.”