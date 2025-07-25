Whitepaper: Can AI solve the data centre energy paradox?

Author: Joe Peck

As the global demand for data continues to surge, data centres are rapidly scaling up, driven in large part by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Yet, whilst AI is accelerating innovation, it is also intensifying the energy challenge facing operators and infrastructure providers worldwide.

In a new whitepaper from Hitachi Energy, the company explores this very paradox: can AI help to solve the sustainability and efficiency issues that it, in part, is responsible for creating?

The technical brief, entitled Powering data centres sustainably in an AI world, delves into AI’s growing influence across the digital infrastructure sector, its impact on energy demand, and how it could enable a more efficient, sustainable future.

In particular, it examines AI’s potential to optimise power consumption, streamline cooling strategies, and support smarter energy distribution across increasingly complex data centre estates.

It also considers how AI can contribute to the broader clean energy transition, including integration with renewable energy sources and smarter grid interactions, among other key issues which are essential as the industry faces mounting pressure to align with global net zero goals.

For data centre owners, operators, and energy stakeholders alike, the whitepaper offers timely insights into a future where AI could become both the driver and the solution for sustainable digital growth.

You can read the full whitepaper here.

