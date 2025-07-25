Kao Data appoints new Chief Business Officer

Author: Joe Peck

Kao Data, a developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has announced that Clinton Hasell has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Business Officer.

A seasoned, board-level executive with over 30 years of commercial and operational experience across the data centre, telecoms, and digital infrastructure sectors, Clinton has been named Chief Business Officer to spearhead the optimisation of Kao Data’s core business operations.

This includes the key responsibility for the company’s technology deployments and enterprise-level reporting.

Within his new role, Clinton will also lead the development function for Kao Data’s advanced infrastructure platform, aligning the organisation’s UK and European expansion plans.

“I am excited to move into my new role as Chief Business Officer and to work together with both our C-Suite and our talented organisational teams to help drive the company’s growth objectives from inception to delivery,” comments Clinton Hasell, new Chief Business Officer, Kao Data.

“Kao Data has established a market-leading position as a data centre developer and operator at the bleeding edge of AI deployment and it’s fitting we use the power of AI and advanced computing to deliver true business transformation.”

“On behalf of the company and our board, I am delighted to welcome Clinton Hasell to the Senior Management Team as our new Chief Business Officer, and at a time of transformation and evolution for the company,” says David Bloom, founder and Executive Chairman, Kao Data.

“Clinton has been a key part of our team for some time within a consultancy capacity, and it’s a fantastic endorsement of our future plans and ambitions that we have permanently secured his contribution as we develop new sites to scale our data centre platform across the UK and Europe.”

Prior to joining Kao Data, Clinton was a member of the Global Switch management team where, as Executive Group Director, Europe, he was responsible for maximising profitable growth across its European division.

He also held senior leadership roles at Interxion, from its $1 billion (£744 million) IPO in 2011 to its $8 billion (£5.95 billion) acquisition by Digital Realty Trust in 2020.

