Quantica launches to accelerate data centre site development

Author: Joe Peck

Quantica Infrastructure, a US-based company that develops integrated systems for clean energy infrastructure projects, has officially launched with the aim of streamlining data centre deployment across North America.

The company says it focuses on delivering “shovel-ready” sites that combine access to renewable energy, traditional grid power, and robust network connectivity.

By offering an integrated, pre-prepared model for data centre development, Quantica aims to reduce project risk, speed up delivery, and simplify logistics. The company also emphasises a holistic approach that accounts for both environmental and community benefits.

Quantica is backed by the Energy Transition arm of EnCap Investments, a US-based private equity firm that has raised approximately $47 billion (£35 billion) in capital since its founding in 1988.

Together, the two companies aim to address infrastructure constraints in a market where demand for data centre capacity is rapidly increasing.

“Hyperscale and AI growth are demanding better solutions for power, land, and network connectivity,” says John Chesser, CEO and founder of Quantica Infrastructure.

“Quantica unlocks new opportunities by delivering shovel-ready, network-ready sites with dedicated renewable energy and resilient power supplies, so our customers can focus on innovation, not infrastructure logistics.”

Quantica’s leadership team includes professionals with experience across the energy, network, and data centre sectors.

Collectively, they have delivered more than 15GW of energy projects, constructed large-scale data centre campuses in 22 US states, and developed regional and international networks for global technology clients.

“Quantica’s platform is the solution needed to break through current barriers to AI and digital infrastructure expansion,” claims Jim Hughes, Managing Partner at EnCap.

“It gives us the opportunity to invest across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure – from renewable power generation to real estate and network connectivity. We’re excited by Quantica’s project pipeline and the momentum behind digital infrastructure growth.”