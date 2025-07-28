GF introduces first-ever full-polymer Quick Connect Valve

Author: Joe Peck

The Quick Connect Valve 700 is a patented dual-ball valve engineered with the aim of enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability in Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) systems.

The company claims that, “as the first all-polymer quick connect valve for data centre applications, it is 50% lighter and facilitates 25% better flow compared to conventional metal alternatives while offering easy, ergonomic handling.”

As demand for high-density, high-performance computing grows, DLC is reportedly becoming a preferred method for thermal management in next-generation data centres.

By transporting coolant directly to the chip, DLC can improve thermal efficiency compared to air-based methods. A key component in this setup is the Technology Cooling System (TCS), which distributes coolant from the Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU) to individual server racks.

To support this shift, manufacturer of plastic piping systems, valves, and fittings GF has developed the Quick Connect Valve 700, a fully plastic, dual-ball valve engineered for direct-to-chip liquid cooling environments.

Positioned at the interface between the main distribution system and server racks, the valve is intended to enable fast, safe, and durable coolant connections in mission-critical settings.

Built on GF’s Ball Valve 546 Pro platform, the Quick Connect Valve 700 features two identical PVDF valve halves and a patented dual-interlock lever.

This mechanism ensures the valve can only be decoupled when both sides are securely closed, aiming to minimise fluid loss and maximise operator safety during maintenance. Its two-handed operation further reduces the risk of accidental disconnection.

The valve is made of corrosion-free polymer, which is over 50% lighter than metal alternatives and provides a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating.

Combined with the ergonomic design of its interlocking mechanism, the valve is, according to the company, easy to handle during installation and operation.

At the same time, its full-bore valve design seeks to ensure an optimal flow profile and a reduced pressure drop of up to 25% compared to similar metal products.

The product has a minimum expected service life of 25 years.

“With the Quick Connect Valve 700, we’ve created a critical link in the DLC cooling loop that’s not only lighter and safer, but more efficient,” claims Charles Freda, Global Head of Data Centers at GF.

“This innovation builds on our long-standing thermoplastic expertise to help operators achieve the performance and uptime their mission-critical environments demand.”

The Quick Connect Valve 700 has been assessed with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) according to ISO 14025 and EN 15804.

An EPD is a standardised, third-party verified document that uses quantified data from Life Cycle Assessments to estimate environmental impacts and enable comparisons between similar products.

