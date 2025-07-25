Aligned announces new mega-scale AI campus in Ohio

Author: Joe Peck

Aligned Data Centers, a technology infrastructure company, has announced a significant expansion in Central Ohio with the planned development of its new data centre campus inside the Conesville Industrial Park.

Aligned will develop a 197-acre parcel adjacent to the former AEP Conesville Power Plant. This development aims to revitalise the legacy brownfield site and spur commercial development, converting it into an economic epicentre for Coshocton County and the state of Ohio.

“Through this strategic expansion, Aligned not only reinforces its commitment to providing future-ready digital infrastructure in vital growth markets, but also directly catalyses billions of dollars in investment for the state of Ohio and the Coshocton County community,” claims Andrew Schaap, Aligned’s CEO.

“We are proud to see this investment revitalise a critical legacy site. It lays a powerful foundation, drawing new industries, creating high-quality jobs, and unlocking significant future opportunities for Southeast Ohio.”

Representing a multi-billion-dollar investment, this phased development is anticipated to generate thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of high-quality, long-term operational roles, ultimately boosting the local economy.

Data centres in Ohio reportedly contribute significantly to local economies, generating substantial tax revenues that support public services and local infrastructure improvements.

Aligned says it is also committed to local community engagement, including partnerships that support educational programs and environmental initiatives, intending to “ensure a positive and lasting impact in Coshocton County and the surrounding areas.”

Aligned’s new multi-building campus has already secured a foundational customer for its first data centre, targeting initial capacity delivery mid-2026.

This is Aligned’s third data centre campus in Ohio.

