EXA Infrastructure, a fibre backbone and transatlantic subsea cable infrastructure provider, ensuring secure and resilient services, has announced that Jim Fagan is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 August.

Jim is joining EXA from Aqua Comms where he has been CEO since May 2023. Prior to Aqua Comms, Jim worked at Global Cloud Exchange, where he played the key role of Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer as part of a small team which lifted the business out of bankruptcy and ultimately sold it successfully to 3i, the UK-based private equity and venture capital company. Jim has an extensive career in the telecoms and data centre industry working within United States and internationally with companies including Telstra, Pacnet and Rackspace.

Since November 2023, Nick Read, Executive Chair of EXA Board of Directors, has been providing CEO oversight to EXA and leading the search for the future CEO. He will continue to provide this oversight until Jim joins and then will actively support him grow the business, moving forward, in his role as Executive Chair.

Nick says, “This announcement marks the next phase in EXA’s growth story, where we will see EXA continue to focus on strategic investments to support our customer growth driven by cloud, content and AI. Jim brings a deep sector knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of our customers coupled with the ability to optimise our operations to ensure we excel in industry leading service delivery.”

Jim remarks, “EXA Infrastructure is recognised in the industry for its unique footprint of owned network assets and a skilled team that specialise in digital infrastructure. I am excited to join at this pivotal moment, where the data growth demand driven from AI, will need to be met by secure and resilient players like EXA.”