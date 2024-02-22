Leading uninterruptible power supply (UPS) manufacturer, Centiel, has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of John Kreyling as Business Development Director. John Kreyling has more than two decades’ experience in the power distribution industry and will be responsible for driving Centiel’s continued growth within the data centre market.

John Kreyling, Business Development Director, Centiel, confirms, “Data centres, particularly the larger facilities, value working closely with the factory manufacturing their UPS solutions. My role will now be to help cement such relationships and contribute to driving Centiel’s vision of further expansion in this global market.

“Centiel’s UPS solutions lead the industry and are designed to be highly efficient to help data centres save energy. Centiel’s latest innovation, StratusPower, for example, is available in a 1.5MW frame and represents the very the forefront of UPS technology development. Benefits include “9 nines” (99.9999999%) availability to effectively eliminate system downtime; class leading 97.6% online efficiency to minimise running costs and true “hot swap” modules to eliminate human error in operation. Further, its 30-year design life means components need to be replaced less often, offering the potential to make a real impact on any data centre’s sustainability goals.

“Working hand-in-hand with Centiel’s experienced team of trusted advisors which include the designers who have led the industry for 40 years to develop such solutions is exciting. Centiel’s long term vision, energy and focus on growth is refreshing and I am looking forward to meeting industry contacts and new customers as part of Centiel’s leadership team at the forthcoming Data Centre World event on 6-7 March on booth D725.

John Kreyling has 23 years’ experience in the power distribution industry including 13 years in LV swich gear manufacture and ten years in UPS sales and service. He joins Centiel from Kohler, where he spent nine years in roles including area, regional and UK sales manager. John has a HNC in Electronic Engineering and is Level 4 NVQ qualified in project management.

David Bond, Chairman, Centiel, comments, “John is a well-known industry expert and brings with him a significant amount of experience which will benefit our valued clients both in the UK and further afield. We are delighted to welcome John as another trusted advisor in our team, tasked to help our customers further improve the availability and efficiency of their data centres while reducing total cost of ownership and taking steps to improve sustainability at the same time.”

Centiel is a Swiss-based technology company designing, manufacturing, and delivering power protection solutions for critical facilities. In 2023, Centiel was confirmed as the recipient of the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the global UPS industry. Centiel now protects critical loads for data centres and comms rooms in over 100 countries across five continents.