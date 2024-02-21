Building on the establishment of the global clients data centre group in 2023, Securitas has been on the path to strengthen the skills of Securitas’ security officers by introducing a certification for managing data centres’ diverse security challenges with efficiency and expertise.

The significance of big data and cloud services has never been more prevalent. Serving as critical hubs for storing, processing, and distributing digital information, data centres are a part of our daily digital experience. They are the unseen backbone that enables everything from streaming our favourite movies and sports events to managing the financial transactions we rely on daily, to supporting communication tools that connect people across the globe. The global data centre market is projected to expand significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% leading up to 2030.

This rapid growth comes with challenges. Data centres face a myriad of security threats, including human error, system failures, natural disasters, and cyber attacks. These risks highlight the undeniable need for specialised security measures to protect these critical infrastructures. In enhancing our commitment to top-tier security services for data centres, Securitas will train a large number of security officers to become Certified Data Centre Security Professionals, elevating the quality of security services provided to data centres globally.

Certified Data Centre Security Professionals

“The Certified Data Centre Security Professional training is an example of Securitas’ dedication to providing security solutions tailored to meet the challenges in the markets where we operate,” says Bert den Hartog, VP, Global Clients Data Centres. “With over 15,000 hours of total training, upon completion, more than 10,000 participants will attain the certification, showcasing their best-in-class proficiency in safeguarding these high security facilities.”

Central to this training are key focus areas such as stringent physical access control, emergency response procedures, adherence to ethics, and professional conduct. Securitas’ certified data centre professionals will be adept at addressing a wide array of security challenges, all while efficiently managing other crucial responsibilities, minimising the need for excess personnel, and therefore, reducing the risk of human error.

Securitas’ certified data centre professionals will serve as vigilant eyes and ears, enhancing client safety by identifying hazards and improving working practices. Through collaboration and cultural reinforcement, the clients will be able to enhance their EHS programs, ensuring a safer and more efficient workplace.

“We understand the pivotal role data centres play in today’s digital landscape,” says Milton Plet, SVP, Head of Securitas’ Data Centre Group. “That is why Securitas is investing in our professionals, ensuring they have the necessary expertise and skills to provide best-in-class protection for our clients. In the same way as security officers tasked with protecting fire-prone facilities must possess expertise in fire safety, our data centre specialists need extensive knowledge in all peculiarities of data centres.”

Launched on 12 February, the training will seamlessly integrate into the Securitas Global Clients Academy for all Securitas’ officers in data centres, accessible to every employee for continuous development. This initiative not only allows the team to enhance skills and foster professional growth, but also serves as a foundational course for new hires. Successful completion earns participants the title of Certified Data Centre Security Professionals, signifying their expertise in safeguarding data centres with the aim to increase client value.