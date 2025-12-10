Supermicro launches liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems

Author: Joe Peck

Supermicro, a provider of application-optimised IT systems, has announced the expansion of its NVIDIA Blackwell architecture portfolio with new 4U and 2-OU liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems, now available for high-volume shipment.

The systems form part of Supermicro’s Data Centre Building Block approach, delivering GPU density and power efficiency for hyperscale data centres and AI factory deployments.

Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro, says, “With AI infrastructure demand accelerating globally, our new liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems deliver the performance density and energy efficiency that hyperscalers and AI factories need today.

“We’re now offering the industry’s most compact NVIDIA HGX B300 options – achieving up to 144 GPUs in a single rack – whilst reducing power consumption and cooling costs through our proven direct liquid-cooling technology.”

System specifications and architecture

The 2-OU liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 system, built to the 21-inch OCP Open Rack V3 specification, enables up to 144 GPUs per rack. The rack-scale design features blind-mate manifold connections, modular GPU and CPU tray architecture, and component liquid cooling.

The system supports eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs at up to 1,100 watts thermal design power each. A single ORV3 rack supports up to 18 nodes with 144 GPUs total, scaling with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand switches and Supermicro’s 1.8-megawatt in-row coolant distribution units.

The 4U Front I/O HGX B300 Liquid-Cooled System offers the same compute performance in a traditional 19-inch EIA rack form factor for large-scale AI factory deployments. The 4U system uses Supermicro’s DLC-2 technology to capture up to 98% of heat generated by the system through liquid cooling.

Supermicro NVIDIA HGX B300 systems feature 2.1 terabytes of HBM3e GPU memory per system. Both the 2-OU and 4U platforms deliver performance gains at cluster level by doubling compute fabric network throughput up to 800 gigabits per second via integrated NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs when used with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand or NVIDIA Spectrum-4 Ethernet.

With the DLC-2 technology stack, data centres can reportedly achieve up to 40% power savings, reduce water consumption through 45°C warm water operation, and eliminate chilled water and compressors.

Supermicro says it delivers the new systems as fully validated, tested racks before shipment.

The systems expand Supermicro’s portfolio of NVIDIA Blackwell platforms, including the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, NVIDIA HGX B200, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition. Each system is also NVIDIA-certified.

For more from Supermicro, click here.