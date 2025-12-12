ABB, Ark deploy medium voltage UPS in UK

Author: Joe Peck

ABB, a multinational corporation specialising in industrial automation and electrification products, has completed what it describes as the UK’s first deployment of a medium voltage uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system at Ark Data Centres’ Surrey campus.

The installation, with a capacity of 25MVA, is intended to support rising demand for high-density AI computing and large-scale digital workloads.

Ark Data Centres is among the early adopters of ABB’s medium voltage power architecture, which combines grid connection and UPS at the same voltage level to accommodate the growing electrical requirements of AI hardware. The project was delivered in partnership with ABB and JCA.

The installation forms part of Ark’s ongoing expansion, including electrical capacity for next-generation GPUs used in AI training and inference.

These systems support high-throughput computing across sectors such as research, healthcare, finance, media, and entertainment, and require stable, scalable power infrastructure.

Medium voltage architecture for AI workloads

Andy Garvin, Chief Operating Officer at Ark Data Centres, comments, “AI is accelerating data centre growth and intensifying the pressure to deliver capacity that is efficient, resilient, and sustainable. With ABB, we’ve delivered a first-of-its-kind solution that positions Ark to meet these challenges while supporting the UK’s digital future.”

Stephen Gibbs, UK Distribution Solutions Marketing and Sales Director at ABB Electrification, adds, “We’re helping data centres design from day one for emerging AI workloads. Our medium voltage UPS technology is AI-ready and a critical step in meeting the power demands of future high-density racks. Delivered as a single solution, we are supporting today’s latest technology and futureproofing for tomorrow’s megawatt-powered servers.

“ABB’s new medium voltage data centre architecture integrates HiPerGuard, the industry’s first solid-state medium voltage UPS, with its UniGear MV switchgear and Zenon ZEE600 control system into a single, end-to-end system. This approach eliminates interface risks and streamlines coordination across design, installation, and commissioning.”

Steve Hill, Divisional Contracts Director at JCA, says, “Delivering a project of this scale brings challenges. Having one partner responsible for the switchgear, UPS, and controls reduced complexity and helped keep the programme on track.

“Working alongside ABB, we were able to coordinate the installation and commissioning effectively so that Ark could benefit from the new system without delays or risks.”

The system reportedly provides up to 25MVA of conditioned power, achieving 98% efficiency under heavy load and freeing floor space for AI computing equipment. Stabilising power at medium voltage should also reduce generator intervention and energy losses.

For more from ABB, click here.