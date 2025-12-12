atNorth’s ICE03 wins award for environmental design

Author: Joe Peck

atNorth, an Icelandic operator of sustainable Nordic data centres, has received the Environmental Impact Award at the Data Center Dynamics Awards for its expansion of the ICE03 data centre in Akureyri, Iceland.

The category recognises projects that demonstrate clear reductions in the environmental impact of data centre operations. The expansion was noted for its design approach, which combines environmental considerations with social and economic benefits.

ICE03 operates in a naturally cool climate and uses renewable energy to support direct liquid cooling. The site was constructed with sustainable materials, including Glulam and Icelandic rockwool, and was planned with regard for the surrounding landscape.

Heat-reuse partnership and local benefits

atNorth says all its new sites are built to accommodate heat reuse equipment. For ICE03, the company partnered with the local municipality to distribute waste heat to community projects, including a greenhouse where school children learn about ecological cultivation and sustainable food production.

The initiative reduces the data centre’s carbon footprint, supports locally grown produce, and contributes to a regional circular economy. ICE03 operates with a PUE below 1.2, compared with a global average of 1.56.

During the first phase of ICE03’s development, more than 90% of the workforce was recruited locally, and the company says it intends to continue hiring within the area as far as possible.

atNorth also states it supports educational and community initiatives through volunteer activity and financial contributions. Examples include donating mechatronics equipment to the Vocational College of Akureyri and supporting local sports, events, and search and rescue services.

The ICE03 site has also enabled a new point of presence (PoP) in the region, established by telecommunications company Farice. The PoP provides direct routing to mainland Europe via submarine cables, improving network resilience for northern Iceland.

Ásthildur Sturludóttir, the Mayor of Akureyri, estimates that atNorth’s total investment in the town will reach around €109 million (£95.7 million), with long-term investment expected to rise to approximately €200 million (£175.6 million). This, combined with the wider economic and social contribution of the site, is positioned as a model for future data centre development.

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, comments, “We are delighted that our ICE03 data centre has been recognised for its positive impact on its local environment.

“There is a critical need for a transformation in the approach to digital infrastructure development to ensure the scalability and longevity of the industry. Data centre operators must take a holistic approach to become long-term, valued partners of thriving communities.”

For more from atNorth, click here.