Kioxia hosts tour of flash memory plant

Inside the Yokkaichi smart factory

Presented by Linus Sebastian, the tour follows the process from raw silicon wafers through to finished flash memory and solid state drives. It includes access to wafer and die processing stages before the components become BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory.

The video also highlights the facility’s automation systems, process controls, and material handling technologies, as well as the packaging and final testing stages before memory components are assembled into SSDs.

Terren Tong, CEO of Linus Media Group, says, “Bringing technology to our viewers is what drives us, and this tour inside Kioxia’s fab gives a rare, up-close look at what goes into the devices we use every day. We really appreciate Kioxia for letting us dive into the manufacturing of cutting-edge flash memory and SSDs.”

Paul Rowan, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Kioxia Europe, says, “Our focus at Yokkaichi is on translating innovative engineering into dependable, high-performance storage at scale.

“This unique, behind-the-scenes look with Linus Tech Tips allows a wider audience to see the engineering and technology, including our commitment to sustainability that is central to our flash memory and SSD products, while showcasing the latest solutions that power today’s consumer devices and tomorrow’s AI-driven data centres.”

