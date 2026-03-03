Huawei launches enhanced AI-centric network solutions

Chinese multinational technology company Huawei released a series of all-scenario U6 GHz products at MWC Barcelona 2026 to help carriers unlock the full potential of 5G-A and set the stage for a seamless transition to 6G.

The company also launched enhanced AI-centric network solutions that will help carriers prepare for the agentic era by enabling intelligent services, networks, and network elements (NEs).

In addition, Huawei is showcasing its SuperPoD cluster for the first time outside China, which they have created to offer “a new option for the intelligent world”.

The theme of Huawei’s booth for this year’s conference is “Advancing All Intelligence”, reflecting the company’s plans to build more AI-centric networks and computing backbones that will help carriers and industry customers seize opportunities from the AI era.

U6 GHz: Unlocking 5G-A potential for a smooth transition to 6G

According to Huawei, the next five years will provide a window of opportunity to unleash the full potential of 5G-A. They plan to work with global carriers on the large-scale 5G-A deployment, use high uplink to address surging consumer and industry demand for mobile AI applications, and use the U6 GHz band to unlock the full value of spectrum and pave the way for smooth evolution to 6G.

There are already 70 million 5G-A users globally and 5G-A is increasingly being adopted by carriers at scale. In China, Huawei has helped carriers deliver contiguous 5G-A coverage across 270 cities and launch 5G-A packages that monetise experience in over 30 provinces.

The all-scenario U6 GHz products and solutions Huawei have released use innovative technologies to create a high-capacity, low-latency, optimal-experience backbone designed for mobile AI applications.

Three-layer intelligence with AI-centric network: Seizing opportunities in the agentic era

Following the trend to integrate AI directly into networks, Huawei is using AI to create AI-centric network solutions that will act as target networks for the agentic era. These solutions embed intelligence across three layers:

• At the service layer — Huawei is helping carriers build multi-agent collaboration platforms, with specialised agents for calling, experience monetisation, and home broadband. These platforms will enable AI-driven transformation of carriers’ core services like voice, internet access, and home broadband.

• At the network layer — Phase one of Huawei’s L4 Autonomous Driving Network (AND L4) solution primarily focuses on single-scenario automation, helping carriers drastically improve O&M efficiency, network quality, and monetisation capabilities. By the end of 2025, the company’s single-scenario ADN solutions have been commercially deployed on more than 130 telecom networks worldwide. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to help carriers reshape operations with AI, going beyond single-scenario automation to support end-to-end single-domain network autonomy.

• At the NE layer — Huawei works with carriers to accelerate innovation in areas like algorithm optimisation for RANs, intelligent and accurate service identification for WANs, and unified service intent for core networks that helps integrate B2C and B2H services. Innovations in these domains are already driving marked improvements in network energy and spectral efficiency, intelligent service awareness, and network resilience assurance.

Computing backbone with SuperPoDs and clusters: A new option for the intelligent world

In the computing space, Huawei is showcasing its computing cluster and SuperPoD products featuring new innovations in system-level architecture, including its UnifiedBus technology for SuperPoD interconnect, for the first time outside China.

Key products on display will include the Atlas 950 SuperPoD for AI computing, the TaiShan 950 SuperPoD for general-purpose computing, the Atlas 850E SuperPoD, and the TaiShan 500 and TaiShan 200 servers. These offerings are Huawei’s answer to demand for stronger compute and lower latency – two elements that are especially critical as trillion-parameter AI models become more commonplace and agentic AI is introduced into core production systems.

These offerings also reflect Huawei’s ongoing commitment to going fully open source and open access. The company is actively working with partners to build an open computing ecosystem and provide the world with another option for solid computing power.

In the enterprise space, Huawei’s focus at MWC is on helping different industries accelerate their intelligent transformation. Together with customers, partners, and representatives from different industries, Huawei will unveil a series of innovative practices that are helping different industries go intelligent on all fronts.

The company will also share its new offerings in digital and intelligent infrastructure, and give updates on its latest efforts in partner ecosystem development.

In total, Huawei will feature 115 industrial intelligence showcases for enterprise customers in different domains, its SHAPE 2.0 Partner Framework, and 22 new industrial intelligence solutions jointly developed with partners.

In the consumer space, Huawei’s theme for this year’s MWC is “Now is Yours”. The company is working to deliver an unparalleled intelligent experience for consumers in all scenarios and will showcase a range of new smartphones, wearables, tablets, PCs, and earphones that feature its latest breakthroughs in areas like foldable screens, health and fitness, mobile photography, productivity, and creativity.

In 2026, Huawei will keep innovating to deliver competitive products with a superior experience, giving consumers greater freedom to discover and create in their own unique way.

Huawei also announced that it had successfully surpassed the commitment it had made to help drive digital inclusion and combat the rapidly widening digital divide. By the end of 2025, Huawei had worked with customers to provide connectivity to 170 million people in remote areas across more than 80 countries, giving more people access to inclusive digital services.

MWC Barcelona 2026 is being held from 2 March to 5 March in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei is showcasing its latest products and solutions at Stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

The era of agentic networks is now approaching fast and the commercial adoption of 5G-A at scale is gaining speed. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to unleash the full potential of 5G-A and pave the way for the evolution to 6G. It is also creating AI-centric network solutions to enable intelligent services, networks, and network elements (NEs), speeding up the large-scale deployment of level-4 autonomous networks (AN L4) and using AI to upgrade its core business. Together with other industry players, it says it will create leading value-driven networks and AI computing backbones for a fully intelligent future.

