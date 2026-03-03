Caterpillar collaboration targets low-carbon DC power

Author: Joe Peck

Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, energy infrastructure provider OnePWR, and carbon management company Vero3 have announced a strategic collaboration to develop lower carbon power generation and carbon storage projects for mission-critical facilities, including data centres.

The parties plan to design an integrated system combining natural gas-based prime power generation, carbon capture, battery energy storage, and permanent geological sequestration of carbon dioxide.

Under the agreement, Caterpillar will provide generation equipment, including natural gas and diesel generators, gas turbines, and control systems. The company will also lead front-end engineering and design activities for the carbon capture element.

500MW prime power project planned for 2026

OnePWR will build, own, and operate the power generation assets and associated infrastructure, supplying continuous power under long-term commercial agreements.

Vero3 will develop and operate the carbon capture and permanent storage infrastructure, as well as oversee tax credit monetisation linked to sequestration projects.

The first project is expected to begin in 2026 with the development of a 500MW prime power site. The companies state that this initial deployment is intended to form the basis for wider international rollout.

The collaboration focuses on delivering dispatchable power capacity to meet growing energy demand, while incorporating carbon capture and storage to reduce overall emissions associated with on-site generation.

