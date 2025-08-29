Crusoe expands partnership with atNorth at Iceland DC

Author: Joe Peck

Crusoe, a developer of AI cloud infrastructure, and Nordic data centre operator atNorth have announced a 24MW expansion of Crusoe Cloud capacity at atNorth’s ICE02 facility in Iceland.

The development builds on the two companies’ original agreement from December 2023, which included 33MW of capacity, and forms part of Crusoe’s wider European growth strategy.

The ICE02 site, located near Reykjavík, benefits from low-latency connectivity supported by multiple undersea fibre-optic cables linking international markets. The latest phase of development includes the deployment of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 infrastructure, as well as NVIDIA Blackwell and Hopper GPUs.

Renewable-powered expansion

The data centre is powered by geothermal and hydroelectric energy and has been fitted with Direct Liquid to Chip (DLC) cooling systems. Both companies say this reflects their commitment to supporting high-performance computing while limiting carbon impact.

Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe, says, “Our partnership with atNorth allows us to leverage the abundant geothermal and hydroelectric power in Iceland to build energy-first AI infrastructure so that our customers can run their most demanding AI workloads on Crusoe Cloud.”

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, adds, “The expansion of our ICE02 site features cutting-edge infrastructure and highly energy-efficient Direct Liquid to Chip cooling technology. This aligns with both companies’ commitment to sustainability, and we are proud to support Crusoe on their path to decarbonise workloads while delivering AI-ready solutions in an environmentally responsible way.”

Growing AI data centre demand

atNorth says demand for AI-ready infrastructure continues to increase, with its modular campus design enabling flexible scaling. Recent partnerships, including projects with Nokia and 6G AI Sweden AB, reflect the company’s focus on balancing advanced computing with environmental responsibility.

