Weeks Group, a provider of consulting services in data centre construction, has announced its latest milestone – a transformative evolution to a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with women now commanding its highest leadership positions. The pivotal moment took place on 1 January 2024, with Lisa Weeks at the helm as the company’s new CEO.

Co-owner Lucy Platt Weeks has been tapped to steer the company’s financial future as CFO. These changes bring pathbreaking vision into action and will set the stage for continued growth and innovation. Lisa has proven herself integral to the success of Weeks Group, bringing dedication, exemplary skill, and 20 years of experience in communications and management spanning politics, media, and industry to the team. Her innovative passion for the business will strengthen and deepen the Weeks Group’s portfolio of opportunities.

Lucy Platt Weeks excels at training an analytical eye on any problem she confronts, contributing a pragmatic and grounding force within the company. After overseeing the financial structure of Weeks Group for several years, she is fully prepared to take the reins of the company’s financial future.

Aaron Weeks, the founder and former CEO, is looking forward to these changes and the opportunity to focus on guiding industry-transforming innovations and consultation. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental in the company’s growth and reputation.

According to Uptime Institute, most data centre operators report that women comprise less than 10% of their staff. As the data centre industry continues to struggle with a lack of balance in diversity and inclusion, Weeks Group is stepping ahead of the curve by demonstrating positive transformation.