Prescient Data Centres, a commercial carrier-neutral data centre based in Northern Ireland, has unveiled its new website. The newly designed website features a full suite of enhanced services and solutions, bolstering its position as the only neutral colocation operator, with a facility in Northern Ireland directly serving the region with connectivity and reach beyond.

Prescient’s new website showcases a comprehensive look at the data centre, providing details regarding the data centre’s security, safety, building management information, and cooling and power solutions. The website also focuses on colocation, connectivity, and support services. Additionally, it shares the company’s solutions and partners, including details about the at Prescient.

“We are committed to giving our customers, present and future, the best possible experience with Prescient Data Centres,” says Doug Friend, CEO of Prescient. “Through our new website, we clearly communicate our industry-leading services for our customers and those who are considering making Northern Ireland a home for their data.”

Prescient Data Centres operates Northern Ireland’s first commercial carrier-neutral data centre. The company offers data centre services in colocation, connectivity, and other solutions to assist in reaching local, national, and international digital infrastructure. Located within Prescient DC’s world-class facility, it offers super-efficient and exceptionally resilient, high-security data storage.

Prescient DC’s unique location offers stress-free access to the UK and EU. Its proximity to Northern Ireland enables low-latency connections to North America with proximity to the cable landing, located in Northern Ireland. This strategic location allows the independent data centre to serve as a pivotal hub for cloud services in the region.