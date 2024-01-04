Involta, a Carlyle portfolio company and national provider of data centre, cloud and connectivity infrastructure and services, has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Brett Lindsey as its Chief Executive Officer. The appointment poises Involta to strengthen its position as an enterprise colocation, cloud services and connectivity leader with Brett’s strong experience leading private equity-sponsored digital infrastructure companies through high growth and transformation.

“Brett envisions Involta’s future clearly and has a track record of execution, making him the ideal choice to lead the company,” says Ed Vilandrie, Board of Directors Executive Chairman of Involta and Operating Executive for Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group. “His addition is a strategic move for Involta and aligns with Carlyle’s commitment to invest in Involta’s enterprise infrastructure footprint. We believe there is potential for rapid acceleration of Involta’s growth in the digital infrastructure landscape.”

Brett has navigated the dynamic landscape of the telecommunications industry for three decades, demonstrating consistent growth, measurable outcomes, and significant financial performance. He joins Involta after serving as the CEO of Everstream for eight years. Brett propelled Everstream’s growth from a Cleveland-only fibre network to a provider with a 10-state presence serving enterprise and hyperscale clients – solidifying the company’s role as a key player in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic fibre network industry. In previous telecommunications infrastructure roles, Brett has demonstrated entrepreneurial prowess, operational excellence, and a commitment to the community through multiple acquisitions and exits, federal grant awards and metro fibre expansions.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Involta through a transformational growth stage,” says Brett. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Involta’s team and clients as a connectivity partner for nearly a decade – now including enterprise colocation and cloud services in the portfolio provides Involta an opportunity to expand and build on my strong industry relationships.”

Brett will focus on the strategic expansion of Involta’s data centre, cloud and connectivity infrastructure services, specifically large enterprise clients in the technology, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services industries.