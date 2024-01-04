Aspire Technology Solutions, a cyber security and modern workplace managed service provider, has announced the acquisition of Cloud Cover IT, a managed service provider based in Glasgow.

This is an important strategic acquisition for Aspire, aligning with its vision for expansion into new UK regions and expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge technology solutions.

As part of this investment, Cloud Cover IT will become a part of the Aspire group, and its software development and business applications division will be rebranded as ‘Flyte.’ The company will be well-positioned to make ongoing investments, better serving its growing customer base by extending its business applications offerings.

Cloud Cover IT has been delivering IT support and digital transformation solutions for over 11 years. It prides itself on providing excellent service to its customers. As part of the Aspire group, it has access to the full range of Aspire products, solutions and expertise, offering greater benefits to its customers.

Chris Fraser, CEO and Founder of Aspire says, “Our acquisition of Cloud Cover IT marks a new and exciting chapter for both companies. This move will strengthen our presence in Scotland, positioning us in a thriving market. The Cloud Cover team will become an integral part of the Aspire group, and together, we believe we can grow significantly in this key strategic market. I’m excited to see the opportunities accelerate as we offer customers, present and future, the innovative solutions that they need in a changing world. Exciting times lie ahead.”

Lance Gauld, Founder and MD at Cloud Cover IT, comments on the synergy between the two companies, “Multiple factors drew us to Aspire; they are an outstanding company. The alignment between our organisations and how we complement each other is evident. We share similar values in our approach towards our people, customers, and objectives. This partnership is not merely a merger with a large IT company; it is a collaboration with a leading UK technology provider that understands us. As part of the Aspire group, we can grow our footprint further and broaden our offerings with access to more expertise, resources and an extensive portfolio of solutions to help our customers drive their businesses forward.”

With a 17-year legacy in the technology sector, Aspire has experienced significant growth, serving over 1,700 customers and nurturing a dedicated team of around 250 experts. It has a notable footprint across the UK, including offices in Gateshead, London, Leeds and Teesside. Aspire has earned a reputation for delivering leading solutions across cyber security, cloud, managed services, connectivity and unified communications.