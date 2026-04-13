A look ahead to DTX + UCX Manchester 2026

Author: Joe Peck

DTX + UCX Manchester, one of the UK’s leading business transformation events, will return to Manchester Central on 29–30 April 2026. As the flagship event of Manchester Tech Week, it’s set to bring together a renowned roster of speakers with an agenda dedicated to the event’s theme: ‘From Purpose to Practice: Igniting Curiosity, Building Trust, Confronting Risk’.

In an unmissable Day 1 keynote, two of the world’s most formidable cyber authorities will tackle the defining challenge of our era: how to leverage AI against emerging threats. Featuring Howard Marshall, the former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, and Kelly Bissell, the former Corporate VP of Product Abuse and Risk at Microsoft, this session offers a rare look at the front lines of global defence. Together, they will share high-level insights on moving from reactive monitoring to autonomous, real-time protection.

The momentum continues into Day 2 with a deep dive into the next frontier of automation. Chief AI Officer Chiru Bhavansikar (Arhasi AI), Rahul Kulkarni (AWS), and Andreas Kollegger (Neo4j) will take the stage to dismantle the complexities of Agentic AI, highlighting how knowledge graphs are building the brains behind the next generation of intelligent systems.

Across both days, senior technology leaders from Liverpool City Region, GCHQ, the Home Office, and N Brown will share real-world case studies and practical insights, focusing on cyber resilience strategies, regulatory requirements, and deploying AI in a secure, ethical, and commercially viable way.

The event brings together IT decision makers covering the entire tech stack, including ITSM, cyber security, IT infrastructure and cloud, data management, communications and collaboration, customer experience, and AI and automation. Visitors can expect exclusive panels, workshops, technical deep-dives, and community meetups.

To attend yourself, you can register for a free pass on the event’s website.

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