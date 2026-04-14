ZIEHL-ABEGG highlights ZAbluefin fan

Author: Joe Peck

German ventilation manufacturer ZIEHL-ABEGG has outlined the performance characteristics of its ZAbluefin centrifugal fan, designed for HVAC and air handling unit applications.

The fan uses a biomimetic blade design, including a corrugated leading edge and twisted geometry, to improve airflow efficiency. A serrated trailing edge is intended to reduce turbulence and noise while maintaining stable performance under varying airflow conditions.

According to the company, the design supports energy efficiency at typical operating points, particularly in environments where airflow may be disrupted.

Focus on efficiency and low-noise operation

The ZAbluefin fan is designed to reduce sound output, with a focus on minimising tonal noise, making it suitable for noise-sensitive environments.

Its performance curve allows for a wider operating range without flow separation, enabling system designers to meet different requirements without oversizing equipment. The fan is also intended to support compliance with current and future efficiency regulations.

The product range covers diameters from 250mm to 1,120mm, with airflow capability of up to around 90,000m³/h and static pressure up to approximately 2,500Pa. This allows use across both compact and large-scale HVAC systems.

ZIEHL-ABEGG has also developed a one-piece mounting system to support installation. The mount is designed for multiple orientations, including horizontal and vertical configurations, and is intended to simplify installation and reduce component variation.

The company states that the combined fan and mounting design aims to improve efficiency, reduce noise, and simplify deployment across a range of HVAC applications.

For more from ZIEHL-ABEGG, click here.