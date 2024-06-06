Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, has announced that Caldic, a global distribution solutions provider for the life and material science markets, will use Syniti’s Knowledge Platform (SKP) to help improve its data quality and build a global master data management (MDM) platform for active data governance. This will allow Caldic to work with clean data, now and in the future.

Recently, Caldic expanded significantly following strategic mergers and acquisitions, positioning the organisation as a key industry player with a strong foothold in four regions around the world. With global coverage, the opportunity arose to build a unique, integrated platform in the distribution industry that facilitates the company’s business partners’ digital journey at a global scale. As a result of these strategic investments, Caldic has multiple separate ERPs and IT infrastructures. Syniti will work with Caldic to help optimise data quality and to apply data governance across the globe on the different ERP systems; the company is investing in data quality, harmonisation, and governance in its systems to enhance the efficiency of commercial operations and help make it easier for customers to unlock value when doing business with Caldic.

Furthermore, these efforts will solidify a strong data foundation to enable faster integration of future acquisitions and data migrations, help to improve time to value and to ensure that additional strategic efforts can be more secure, risk-averse, and cost-efficient.

With Syniti, Caldic gains:

· An experienced partner solely focused on data with a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes in data optimisation, data quality management and master data management for the world’s largest organisations.

· A unified end-to-end platform that improves data quality and simplifies enterprise data migrations, data management, governance and analytics capabilities.

· A team of 100% data-focused specialists who bring technical, functional and business expertise to deliver high-quality, business-optimal data in the context of Caldic’s business.

The Syniti Knowledge Platform is an enterprise data management platform that helps organisations overcome complex enterprise data transformation challenges by combining data expertise, intelligent software and packaged solution accelerators. Its software applies automation and guidance informed by AI and machine learning technologies to data migration, data quality, analytics, master data management and more.

Lenno Maris, Chief Data Officer, Caldic, says, “As we advance building our global platform and onboarding new companies into our fold, our business requires fast and smooth incorporation of data and systems in Caldic’s infrastructure. The end-to-end solution from Syniti provides a data first approach that guarantees high-quality data are available to help us drive our operations more effectively and efficiently in the future.”

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, says, “When getting it right the first time matters, you need expert help. We offer both the technology and expertise Caldic needs to support their data journey. Caldic is regional- and supply chain-driven – everything that has to do with supply chain, inventory, transportation and material handling – so finding optimisation is key in terms of in-time delivery, product, storage and cost. With the right data in the right places, Caldic is well-positioned to continue on its growth journey.”