To meet the growing demand for data centre cooling in Europe, Munters is building a 11,148m2 (120,000ft2) state-of-the-art production facility in Cork, Ireland.

Munters is now executing on its strategic intent to accelerate growth opportunities. The European data centre cooling market is expected to see significant growth due to AI and cloud services in the coming years.

“The new production and office facility is yet another example of how we continue to invest in Europe following the successful acquisition of EDPAC in 2022,” says Stefan Aspman, President of Business Area Data Center Technologies at Munters. “The growing demand for our innovative and energy-efficient cooling solutions has made investing in increased production capabilities a natural next step to better serve the EMEA market.”

The facility is designed to manufacture the company’s complete portfolio of data centre cooling solutions, including computer room air handlers (CRAHs), computer room air conditioning (CRAC) units, fan wall units, direct evaporative cooling (DEC) units, Oasis indirect evaporative cooling (IEC) units, make up air (MUA) units as well as the adaptable air-and liquid cooling system, SyCool Split.

The facility will be fully operational in the first half of 2025 with increased capacity and improved workflows. It is being constructed to achieve LEED Silver with an A Building Energy Rating. This means it will use less energy and water compared to conventional buildings.

“We are very excited about the progress we are making with the business and the new facility,” says Paul Holland, Managing Director Data Center Technologies at Munters EMEA. “By expanding our production capability, we can be even more responsive to our customers’ capacity and lead-time needs.”’