ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world’s fastest-growing data centre colocation services providers, has announced that its first data centre facility in Japan – STT Tokyo 1 – has achieved the TIA-942-C Design Certification, the latest update to the globally accepted data centre infrastructure standard.

“We see great opportunity in the AI boom for data centre operators like STT GDC to supplement the already thriving market for public cloud data centres,” says Daniel Pointon, Group Chief Technology Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. “Being able to address the infrastructure prerequisites demanded by both traditional cloud and high-performance accelerated computing workloads, while continually advancing reliability and sustainable energy practices, presents us with a generational opportunity to redefine the infrastructure that is foundational to our digital future.

“We put enormous effort into deploying and operating consistently high quality infrastructure globally and are pleased to bring important international standards, such as TIA-942-C, to the Japan market. Such certifications are a validation of our own in-house design and operation standards which we have refined over a decade in business to uphold the highest levels of data centre reliability.”

STT Tokyo 1 has achieved Rated-3 certification of design documents under the updated TIA-942-C standard. The standard was updated to revision C in early May 2024, meaning the data centre is amongst the first globally to be certified to the latest standard. Major enhancements of the TIA-942-C design certification centred around modernising the standard, including a greater focus on sustainability and climate change; updated cabling infrastructure requirements, new requirements for higher rack power densities associated with technologies like AI, updated guidelines to reduce the probability of data centre outage due to human error, and increased focus on safety requirements.

The data centre has also been designed with the guidelines of the Japan Data Centre Council (JDCC) in mind, which are important to many local customers in Japan.

Data centres are the physical foundation of our digital world, ensuring the safety, functionality, and reliability of the digital services we rely on. The growing interest and adoption of AI has resulted in significantly higher computational requirements; and combined with the substantial data volumes required for applications like model training, are pushing data centre operators to rethink data centre design, and to reconsider their approach to delivering the immense compute, storage, and networking capabilities essential for AI applications.

Slated to open in first half of 2024, STT Tokyo 1 is the first building in our data centre campus located within Goodman Business Park in Inzai City, in the Greater Tokyo area. The campus will support up to 70 megawatts of IT capacity in total, with STT Tokyo 1 supporting up to 32 megawatts when fully operational.

