Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart building technologies, has announced the creation of a dedicated Global Data Centre Solutions organisation, focused specifically on operationalising Johnson Controls’ global scale to provide integrated solutions to data centre customers around the world in support of the company’s business segments.

Todd Grabowski, President, Global Data Centre Solutions, will lead the new organisation, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO, George Oliver.

“Over the last few years, we have been investing and building momentum in the data centre market to establish Johnson Controls’ leading position,” Oliver comments. It is clear our offering is resonating with customers, and we are now taking further steps to capture the growth opportunity ahead of us. Todd and his team will prioritise offering our full suite of smart building technologies – coupling our unique set of energy-efficient, sustainable, and safe data centre solutions with unmatched service to meet increasing demand and drive Johnson Controls’ continued growth and value creation.”

Johnson Controls’ products are already widely used in the most demanding data centres in the world. The company has a unique portfolio of integrated solutions that helps minimise costs, maximise efficiency, and optimise timing for data centre owners. It is well-positioned to capitalise on rapidly increasing demand in the emerging data centre market due to its relentless innovation efforts and inherent strategic advantages, including:

• Creating leading technologies around a broad range of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers to support the continued growth in cooling demand;

• Investing in R&D and world-class test laboratories to design, build, test and demonstrate performance of equipment and accelerate the pace of innovation; and

• Building leading domain expertise to provide complete package solutions that drive outcomes while providing service for the entire life cycle of the asset.

Todd comments, “Solving customer problems today and in the future is what we do best at Johnson Controls. We have optimised our investments and solutions to ensure we are uniquely qualified to provide the differentiated outcomes data centre customers need and expect from an industry leader like Johnson Controls.

“Our global footprint allows us to scale and deploy these solutions wherever they are needed and earn long-term connection with those customers through our unparalleled service offerings.”

Todd has more than 30 years of experience at Johnson Controls, most recently as Vice President and General Manager, HVACR. He will continue to lead that portfolio in his expanded role.