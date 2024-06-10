Legal business, arch.law, has acquired data centre specialist law firm, Conexus Law.

The 14-strong Conexus team, which is based out of London, join arch.law as it continues to increase its footprint and international capabilities to meet client demand.

Since it was established in 2020, Conexus has built a business and international capability advising businesses operating at the intersection of the built environment, technology and people which is a hugely burgeoning and complex area. Its clients include owners, operators, funders and end-users of data centres across the data centre lifecycle. Conexus also advises clients in other sectors where the built environment and technology converge – such as transport, sports stadia and logistics.

Conexus Founder and Managing Partner, Ed Cooke is a recognised expert in critical technology infrastructure. Other key Conexus team members include construction specialist Nancy Lamb and Jane Pittaway, who focuses on climate and ESG risk management and governance. The team continues to further its mission of “helping clients to unlock innovation within the built environment and the digital world”.

The deal sees arch.law having taken over three law firms in the UK and Australia in the last two years. It now has over 100 members and nine hubs across the UK in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and London, together with Australia and Canada, and has quickly become a key player in the fast-changing legal market place.

Commenting on the transaction, Ed Cooke says, “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for the development of both our businesses. Our clients are very supportive of us as a business and the broader geographical reach, as well as the extensive skill set arch.law has which will bring many tangible benefits. We have a similar commitment to providing legal services; matching the right resource with the right client without vast overheads, which creates efficiency for clients at every level.

“I will continue in the business as a consultant whilst working with my extremely capable colleague, Nancy Lamb to transition my client base over time, offering support where required. She is is an excellent operator who I know will deliver exceptional service.”

Andrew Leaitherland, arch.law Founder and CEO adds, “Having got to know Ed and the Conexus team I am really excited at the opportunities this deal brings for both businesses as one integrated platform. It’s testament to Ed that he has built a highly-regarded global brand in a short space of time and Conexus’s credentials are second to none. The team brings together high calibre lawyers and advisers who have the perfect combination of both large law firm and in house experience – this combination brings a commerciality not widely available in this space.

“As part of the transition, Conexus will be known as arch.conexus, continuing its solution-based approach to clients. We’re delighted to welcome Ed and the Conexus team on board and look forward to supporting them with their goals and aspirations both in the UK and globally.”