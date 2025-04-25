Mission Critical Group acquires DVM Power + Control

Author: Simon Rowley

Mission Critical Group (MCG), a provider of innovative products specialising in design, manufacturing, delivery and service of electrical system solutions, has announced that it has acquired DVM Manufacturing (DVM Power + Control), a manufacturer of low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution equipment.

The acquisition significantly expands MCG’s manufacturing footprint and service capabilities in electrical systems for data centres, industrial facilities and other mission critical applications.

With 350,000 square feet of production space in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Connecticut, DVM expands MCG’s footprint to over one million square feet of manufacturing capacity. The acquisition also strengthens MCG’s field services, drives innovation, and enhances technical expertise by adding DVM’s skilled workforce, providing customers with more solutions and stronger support.

DVM designs and produces low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution equipment, including switchboards, switchgear, relay panels, power distribution units (PDUs), bypasses, power/cooling module ‘skid’ manufacturing and control systems. Its Naugatuck, Connecticut facility specialises in retrofits, breaker rebuilds and switchgear modernisation, further bolstering MCG’s services and power offerings.

“DVM’s expertise advances MCG’s manufacturing and aftermarket services, driving growth and customer satisfaction for our innovative, high-quality solutions,” says Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “With DVM’s added capacity and technical strengths, we are also expanding our geographic reach, boosting product development and optimising power service offerings to better support data centres and other mission critical environments.”

Robert Ricci, CEO of DVM Power + Control, adds, “This partnership is a natural fit, built on a shared commitment to innovation, excellence and customer value. Having worked with MCG’s leadership for 30 years, I can attest to their deep industry knowledge and strategic expertise. This collaboration expands our resources, enhances engineering capabilities and improves career growth, ensuring a stronger future for our team.”

DVM will operate as a Mission Critical Group Company alongside JTS and Point Eight Power, continuing to elevate MCG’s leadership in electrical system solutions. As part of the transition, Ricci will continue to lead DVM as its President and oversee MCG’s low- and medium-voltage electrical equipment manufacturing.

With five acquisitions in two years, MCG says that this latest addition marks another milestone in its rapid growth, while reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in mission critical solutions.

