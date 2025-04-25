Airedale launches AI cooling for data centres

Author: Simon Rowley

Airedale by Modine, a critical cooling specialist, is now offering an AI-enhanced version of its Cooling System Optimizer. The company believes that the release marks a tangible advancement in cooling and efficiency for high-density data centres.

Cooling AI delivers real-time adaptability, predictive intelligence and significant energy savings in response to global data centre industry demand for high-performance, high-efficiency control systems.

The patent-pending AI technology utilises a hybrid deep learning model, leveraging machine learning, neural networks and digital twins to maximise efficiency and reduce energy consumption, and enhance operational stability for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centres.

The Cooling AI system continuously analyses cooling demands, optimises system operations and anticipates future conditions. It works as a supervisory layer to the Optimizer, allowing the building management system (BMS) to handle baseline monitoring functions, with its predictive AI model making proactive adjustments. This ensures the entire system learns from historical data and adheres to the physical laws governing HVAC behaviour.

Cooling AI can reduce energy consumption by up to 40%, improving power usage effectiveness (PUE) and driving sustainability gains. Chiller and fan performance is synchronised within the AI-driven data centre cooling control system, improving cooling efficiency and reducing energy use. Furthermore, the reduction in mechanical stress as a result of reduced compressor cycling can extend the equipment life cycle, as well as lower maintenance costs.

“As AI-driven computing accelerates, the demand for smarter, scalable and highly efficient cooling infrastructure has never been higher, and it isn’t set to stop any time soon,” says Reece Thomas, Controls General Manager at Airedale by Modine.

“Power densities rise and sustainability expectations will continue to increase, and data centres need cooling solutions that can evolve with them. By embedding AI directly into the control architecture, we are delivering more than just efficiency gains. We are enabling a future where cooling adapts in real time, anticipates challenges before they arise, and continuously improves over time. This is the next frontier in sustainable, high-performance data centre cooling.”

The new system joins Airedale by Modine’s broader suite of cooling technologies designed to meet the needs of the modern data centre. From high-efficiency chillers, precision cooling units and modular fan walls to intelligent controls and airflow management systems, Airedale’s solutions are designed to optimise efficiency, reduce energy consumption and enable scalable cooling across the entire data centre ecosystem.

Cooling AI is available as a new system or retrofitted to an existing Airedale by Modine Cooling System Optimizer.

