Inaugural AI Compute Summit to take place

Author: Simon Rowley

Economist Impact has announced the inaugural AI Compute Summit, which is scheduled for 22 May 2025, at the Scandic Copenhagen in Denmark. The event will convene over 300 industry leaders to explore the critical challenges of scaling, optimising, and securing compute infrastructure to power the next era of AI.

As AI technologies rapidly evolve, the demand for computing power intensifies, leading to fierce competition for scarce resources such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and accelerators. The energy consumption required to power these advanced models raises environmental concerns and escalates operational costs. The AI Compute summit will address these pressing issues, focusing on building scalable, sustainable systems and strategies to power AI responsibly and efficiently.



The event will feature over 60 influential speakers, including:

• Nadia Carlsten, Chief Executive, Danish Centre for AI Innovation

• David Power, Chief Technology Officer, Nscale

• Lene B. Oddershede, Senior Vice-President nat-tech, Novo Nordisk Foundation

• Per Öster, Director, advanced computing facility, CSC – IT Centre for Science

• Niresh Rajah, Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer, DLA Piper

• Pallavi Mahajan, Corporate Vice-President and General Manager, datacenter and AI, Intel

• Enrique Mora, Principal Enterprise Architect – AI, global IT, Nestlé

In addition to hearing from these industry giants, attendees will participate in thought-provoking discussions about the future of AI compute, addressing the challenges of building scalable, sustainable systems, the intense competition for limited resources and the strategies required to power AI responsibly and efficiently.



The event features a dynamic programme of panel discussions, case studies, and fireside chats. Highlights include the panel discussion, ‘The Race for AI Accelerators’, exploring strategies to overcome high-performance computing shortages, the case study ‘Denmark’s Gefion and computing for innovation’, showcasing the impact of Denmark’s Gefion project on computational advancements; and the fireside chat, ‘Cool customers: transforming data centres with liquid cooling’ offering insights into the latest innovations in sustainable cooling technology.

The event will also explore key topics such as advancing cloud technologies for scalable AI infrastructure, leveraging distributed computing to maximise efficiency, and integrating sustainable practices into high-demand AI environments. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the future of AI compute and practical approaches to overcoming its challenges.



Attendees will have ample opportunities to network with fellow professionals, forge partnerships, and discuss challenges and opportunities across industries. With a global representation of over 300 leaders and senior decision-makers from industries like AI/ML, finance, data science, strategy and operations, participants can engage with cross-industry experts and potential collaborators in dynamic, structured networking sessions.



The AI Compute summit is ideal for business leaders looking to scale, optimise and secure compute infrastructure. Register now to secure your spot and gain the insights needed to stay ahead in the race for AI compute.



This year’s summit is sponsored by:

• Platinum sponsor: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo & NVIDIA, Schneider Electric

• Gold sponsor: Nscale, io.net, Vultr

• Silver sponsor: Orca Computing