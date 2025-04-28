CtrlS Datacenters to invest in Bhopal facility

Author: Simon Rowley

CtrlS Datacenters, Asia’s largest Rated‑4 data centre operator, has announced a significant milestone with the virtual ground-breaking of its greenfield data centre in Bhopal, India, by the Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav.

The ceremonial event took place during the Tech Growth Conclave 2025 on 27 April in Indore, where the Chief Minister virtually presided over the proceedings, demonstrating the State’s forward-looking approach to digital innovation.

The upcoming facility, will be built on a five-acre land parcel allotted by the Madhya Pradesh government in Badwai IT Park, representing a significant investment of Rs 500 Crore (£44.1m) and is projected to generate around 200 jobs over its phased development. This strategic investment will boost the region’s digital ecosystem by supporting high‑performance cloud computing, AI, and data processing applications.

The data centre’s establishment strategically aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s ambitious policy framework, including the IT, ITeS & ESDM Investment Promotion Policy 2023, offering up to a 25% capital expenditure subsidy and the Global Capability Centres Policy 2025, targeting more than 50 global tech centres. These initiatives align with the State’s vision of achieving a $2 trillion economy by 2047 and position it as a leading destination for high-tech investments backed by world-class digital infrastructure.

Highlighting the importance of the milestone, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman & MD of CtrlS Datacenters, says, “Our significant investment in this facility is a testament to our commitment to driving India’s digital future transformation. We chose Madhya Pradesh for its visionary leadership in fostering an enabling business and policy environment, a strategic location that can act as a digital crossroads for Central India and untapped potential as a technology talent hub. Our upcoming data centre is designed not only for today’s needs, but also as a foundation for future technologies that will drive enterprise innovation and elevate the State’s digital capabilities.”

The AI-ready data centre will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced cooling and security systems. At full capacity, the data centre is projected to generate an annual State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) of Rs 7.5 crore and a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) of Rs 7.5 crore.

The facility’s cutting-edge capabilities will ensure 24/7 operational reliability and high uptime, establishing the facility as a critical node within the region’s digital ecosystem.

CtrlS Datacenters has a nationwide presence with 250 MW (IT Load) of combined data centre capacity across key Tier 1 markets, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Noida, and Kolkata. CtrlS Datacenters also operates edge data centre facilities in Tier 2 markets such as Patna and Lucknow, with further expansions planned in these markets along with GIFT City (Ahmedabad), Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.

