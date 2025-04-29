Arteco launches direct-to-chip liquid cooling for data centres

Author: Simon Rowley

Arteco, a provider of liquid cooling innovations, today announced its expansion into the data centre and electronics market with its Zitrec EC brand.

The company states that the new brand arrives at a “critical moment”, citing the escalating computational demands of today’s powerful technologies – like Generative AI and Large Language Models – which produce unprecedented heat loads which are threatening system performance, energy efficiency, and hardware reliability in the event that improved thermal management solutions aren’t implemented.

Zitrec EC, which is a versatile portfolio of Mono Propylene Glycol (MPG)-based, water-based and Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG)-based formulations with OAT (Organic Additive Technology), is specifically designed to help tackle these challenges. This advanced range of direct-to-chip coolants is engineered to deliver exceptional thermal performance and energy efficiency, allowing components to operate at higher calculating power without the risk of overheating. Its advanced features provide long-lasting corrosion protection, which can extend equipment lifespan and provide a safeguard against downtime. Zitrec EC therefore simplifies hardware maintenance, Arteco says, while significantly lowering the total cost and complexity of thermal management systems.

“In this incredibly exciting era of AI and other technological advancements, we recognised a clear opportunity to combine our decades of cooling expertise with our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability, thereby empowering the digital infrastructure of tomorrow,” says Serge Lievens, Technology Manager at Arteco.

Alexandre Moireau, General Manager of Arteco, adds, “Our biggest strength in this new Zitrec EC chapter is the same unwavering commitment to product excellence and deep customer intimacy that established us as a trusted leader in the automotive world. In the data centre space, we will continue to proactively co-create with our customers, delivering tailored cooling solutions that meet, and exceed, their most demanding requirements. This is how we want to set new standards in thermal management in the data center and electronics market.”

As part of its broader sustainability strategy, Arteco has also announced the upcoming launch of a new bio-based MPG addition to its new Zitrec EC line. This new product complements the existing recycled MPG variant, underscores Arteco’s commitment to environmentally responsible innovation and offers the same product performance and quality as the other products in the Zitrec EC range.

For more from Arteco, click here.